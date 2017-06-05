Your browser is out-of-date.

19 dreamy bathrooms that are their own little oasis

press profile homify press profile homify
Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
We love looking at bathrooms that fill us with inspiration for our own, as we used to think that as long as we had matching suite items in place, everything was sorted! It turns out that these fantastically practical spaces can actually be beautiful rooms in their own right, which is something that bathroom designers are keen to confirm. These spaces are absolutely proving the point, as every single one is a high-end, interesting and chic installation that we can imagine spending a lot of time luxuriating in. But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself! Oh, and grab the bubble bath!

1. The heritage styling here adds such a different dimension of bathroom design! The antique hardware is perfection!

homify Modern bathroom
2. Talk about a magnificent monochrome bathroom! The floor, the bath and the wall panelling all creates such a striking look!

Regina Freestanding Bath Devon&Devon UK Classic style bathroom
Devon&amp;Devon UK

3. The super modern bathtub style here is everything we want for our own bathroom! Just look at that window-adjacent shower as well!

​Brixham House, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

4. Simple, sweet and so usable, this bathroom shows that pared back design can still be unforgettable! Love that floor!

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

5. Who knew that white didn't have to be the main colour in a bathroom? This dark slate installation is so moody and cosy!

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Modern bathroom
Tye Architects

6. We are obsessed with this floating suite design! The floor space has been maximised and the modern aesthetic is undeniable!

Disraeli Road, Putney, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Minimalist bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

7. A natural touch goes a long way in a bathroom and the warm wood and large plant here have created an organic spa feel!

Stonearth - Finesse Oak washstand double basins Stonearth Interiors Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Stonearth Interiors Ltd

8. A skylight above the bath? Yes please! Just look how light this wonderful space is because of it! And those tiles? To die for!

homify Modern bathroom
homify

9. Have we travelled to Sweden? This all-wood bathroom has a fabulous sauna-like vibe to it that has made us relax already!

Calbourne Road, SW12, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Modern bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

10. The patchwork quilt effect of these pretty blue and white tiles is staggering! What a pretty and charming little indulgent spot!

Elle, The Baked Tile Company The Baked Tile Company Country style bathroom
The Baked Tile Company

11. A nautical theme will only ever look terrific in a bathroom and this glass fish art installation is blowing us away! What a statement!

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

12. Green always looks bright and fresh, so it is working really well in this shower cubicle. It would be like showering in nature!

Bathrooms, Jonathan Hagen Photography Jonathan Hagen Photography Modern bathroom Tiles Green
Jonathan Hagen Photography

13. Can natural stone look anything other than gorgeous? Not if this bathroom is anything to go by! So tactile and enigmatic!

Cosy bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

14. Talk about an oasis! The swirling water feature wall here is so on-theme and offers a lovely distraction from the chore of ablutions!

Waves Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,waves,sea
Pixers

15. Can you see what is making this bathroom so special? It's the ambient lighting that easily creates a warm and soft aesthetic.

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern bathroom
Etons of Bath

16. All that glitters really is gold in this bathroom! The soft, glowing vibe is so comforting and just look at the sinks! So good there HAD to be two!

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Alessandro Isola Ltd

17. Sage green, natural stone and wonderfully traditional suite pieces have created a dreamy bathroom here! Don't you love the central bath position?

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

18. Homely touches in a bathroom have worked beautifully here and made for such a charming and comfortable space. Talk about bathing with a view!

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style bathroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

19. It might be small, but the vibrancy of this bathroom really brings it to life. The azure blue is so vivid and the bath is nothing short of gorgeous!

Bathroom dwell design Modern bathroom
dwell design

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Eye-catching bathroom flooring.

This Suffolk home extension oozes simplicity and style
Did any of these bathrooms make you decide on a revamp?

