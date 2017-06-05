19 dreamy bathrooms that are their own little oasis

We love looking at bathrooms that fill us with inspiration for our own, as we used to think that as long as we had matching suite items in place, everything was sorted! It turns out that these fantastically practical spaces can actually be beautiful rooms in their own right, which is something that bathroom designers are keen to confirm. These spaces are absolutely proving the point, as every single one is a high-end, interesting and chic installation that we can imagine spending a lot of time luxuriating in. But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself! Oh, and grab the bubble bath!