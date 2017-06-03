What you need to know before painting your walls!

Painting the walls of your home shouldn't seem like a very difficult task—and it's not. However, it takes a little bit more skill than you might think!
You need to have a little bit of knowledge and a little bit of skill to ensure that your home looks like it has been painted by a professional.
To help you achieve a flawlessly painted home, we've put together this nifty article for you today. Each and every one of these points should be considered before you roll up your sleeves and start painting.
Then it's time to give your home a refreshing new colour!
Painting is not ideal in extremely hot or extremely cold weather. The best time to get the brush and paint out is when the weather is moderate. Check the weather forecast before you start!
Before you start painting, the walls should be clean and dry. Use a cloth or brush to wipe them down. The wall should be dust-free and free of any other debris too.
Remove any electrical outlets or light switches and make sure that the wall is in good condition before you start painting. Cracks or damp patches should be fixed before you start painting.
Make a list of the materials you need and go to a hardware store to get everything that you need before you start painting. We recommend investing in good quality material. Sometimes going for the cheaper option can be costly in the long rung!
You don't want the bristles of your brush to start coming out while you are painting!
It is important to determine the right color for your walls in advance. Take some samples home and hold them against the wall. You can also ask for help from the people who work at the paint store.
If you're painting a bedroom, have a look at these tips: How colours influence your bedroom.
A great tip is to use a primer before painting the wall. It usually saves you a layer or two of top coat!
Consider in advance which walls in your home you want to add colour to. The walls that you are not going to paint should be covered with tape so that no paint splashes onto them. You should also cover the floor and the ceiling.
It is advisable to paint some colours onto the walls as a test because they can look very different on paper than they do in real life. There are often samples that you can take home to try, allowing you to truly see what the color looks like on a particular wall.
Also have a look at these 21 comely colour combinations for your home.