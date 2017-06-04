Your browser is out-of-date.

Consider This 12 Points Before Decorating Your Home

Leigh Leigh
Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Some decorating trends go out of style very quickly. We all know that some styles that are classic and timeless, and some go out of fashion in a matter of months.

If you're in the process of decorating or remodeling your home, then this homify article is for you! We've put together 12 top tips—things that people forget when decorating. 

Inspired by our top professionals, these are tips and tricks that you simply can't miss out on!

1. The floor and domestic animals

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern dining room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

If you love the company of a cat then we are afraid you will have to give up the wooden floor because scratches are going to appear very quickly on its surface. You are also constantly going to have to vacuum up your cat's fur. 

The same, of course, apply to other animals.

Rather choose sturdy, easy-to-clean materials to coat the floors of your home. Functionality is a top priority!

2. Too white

The Long Brick House, Földes Architects Földes Architects Living roomShelves
Földes Architects
Földes Architects

White is a good ally when it comes to decorating a space with a contemporary design, however, if you abuse it, you risk creating an environment that is too cold or too impersonal.

Choose furniture that combines the lightness of white with the warmth of wood for a wonderful balance in decor.

3. Vivid colors

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify
homify

Carefully consider your choice of furniture and colors. Sometimes the use of strong colors can be a great advantage, but you need to know how to balance the color palette. Remember that subtly is key.

4. Maintaining the garden

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

If you don't want to spend a lot of time maintaining your garden, choose practical and sturdy outdoor furniture. Also, opt for plants and flowers that last all year long and don't require too much love and attention.

5. Avoid fads

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

Instead of choosing decorative elements that are in vogue, opt for pieces that feature some traditional elegance. This works especially well in areas like the kitchen and the bathroom where you don't want to redecorate too often.

6. Invest in furniture for children

Silversparkle Children's High Hut Bed Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Cuckooland
Cuckooland

There is always a temptation to want the best for our children. However, before buying an expensive piece of furniture for him or her, think carefully about it long-term. Choose furniture and design pieces that will work in harmony with your child's growth and changing interests. You'll save a lot of money in the long term!

Also, have a look at these amazing ideas for kids' bedrooms.

7. Gadgets

Family Living homify KitchenElectronics
homify
homify

Are you a tech lover? That's fine but don't fill the house with useless gadgets that end up scattered here and there creating aesthetic disorder.

8. Unsuitable furniture

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf
Loaf

The beautiful sofa that you saw in the window of the store may not look as stylish in your home. The shape, size, lines, or colors may simply not work in harmony with the rest of your environment. 

9. Very old furniture

Antique Reproduction Oval Desk Parklane Furniture Study/officeDesks
Parklane Furniture
Parklane Furniture

At a time when the vintage is very trendy, learn how to distinguish between a worthy antique and an obsolete piece.

10. The textiles

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild Designers Guild Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Designers Guild
Designers Guild

Textiles have an undeniable way of creating a cozy and soft environment. However, you don't want to overwhelm the environment with them otherwise you'll create a home that looks like a fabric store! Less is more. 

11. Don't over do it

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative

Don't overload the walls with low-quality artworks or prints. It's preferable to use a few high-quality, subtle pieces that enhance the environment.

12. Bulky furniture

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

It is important to take measurements into account before buying furniture. What looks small in a store can be huge in your home and vice versa. When taking measurements, take into account not only the space that you want to put the furniture in but what other pieces of furniture will be in the space.

Also, have a look at this article: 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.

Which mistakes are you guilty of?

