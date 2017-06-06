10 home organisation 'tricks' that actually make things worse

What if we told you that some of the things you're doing, in a bid to be more organised, could actually be working against you? You'd be pretty shocked and miffed, we imagine, but that's exactly what we could be about to do! While you might think that having huge amounts of disposable storage, endless shelving and hooks on every wall are the key to home organisation, you could actually be very much mistaken! We don't want you to carry on struggling, so come and read all about the organisation techniques that you need to put to bed!
It's time to chuck out all those naff, wobbly perspex boxes that make interior designers shudder and have a student digs vibe about them! You would be far better off actually choosing proper furniture, such as this amazing bed with integrated storage, and designating a space for everything.
A few stylish floating shelves, as seen here, are a GREAT addition to your home, but try to avoid installing more than you really need, as that will simply be an excuse to fill them up with more clutter! Keep things simple people!
Who hasn't been tempted to simply fling a curtain in front of a messy shelving system or cupboard? The issue is that this is literally just a temporary fix and the mess will still be there, waiting to be sifted through! You have to tackle the problem, not hide it away!
Those corner cabinets that you have in your kitchen are a great way to tap into some dead space, for sure, but you need to get even more savvy! Instead of fixed shelves, why not look to install movable, extending carousel trays? Easier access is never a bad thing!
High-level storage can be a good idea, if you have a plan in place for reaching it easily. If you can't be installing library ladders in every room though, you might like to think about concealed storage that keeps everything you need within reach, but out of sight. This is pertinent for your bathroom, as nobody wants to be stretching up for toilet roll!
Shoe racks are super handy, but when stowed on the floor, they really do just get in the way and drain all your space! A better way to deal with a medley of family footwear is to mount a shoe cabinet on a wall, or look for over-door racks, so you can walk around unhindered!
On the face of it, keeping all your cleaning supplies in one place seems like a good idea, but actually, you'd be better off keeping room-specific things in each area. Have a cleaning caddy in a cupboard, in most of your rooms and you won't have to traverse the whole house when you need to mop up a spill!
Multifunctional furniture is your best friend, when it comes to making home organisation that little bit simpler and more effective. One of our favourite pieces is an ottoman, which you can not only sit on, but also open up to store bulky items in! We know you think specific furniture is simpler, but a little multifunction never hurt anyone!
Hooks are brilliant, handy and a simple solution to hanging excess clothing, but don't overrun your walls with them or they'll look messy and far too busy. A lovely idea, especially for your hallway, is to choose hooks in the shape of everyone's initials, so they have their own hanging space and have to manage it.
A perfectly organised garage is such a blessing, but if you've taken the time to invest in innovative racking, don't add opaque storage boxes! You'll have to sift through absolutely everything to find what you want and we bet that you won't repack everything as neatly as you found it! Clear boxes are a far better idea!
