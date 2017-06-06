10 home organisation 'tricks' that actually make things worse

A perfectly organised garage is such a blessing, but if you've taken the time to invest in innovative racking, don't add opaque storage boxes! You'll have to sift through absolutely everything to find what you want and we bet that you won't repack everything as neatly as you found it! Clear boxes are a far better idea!

For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: A tightwad's guide to low-cost home organisation.