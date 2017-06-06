The tall white home with a jaw-dropping extension

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Lexmond, Holland, where Ruud Visser Architects was presented with a brief requesting more space for a residential home. The twist in the tale? It wasn’t the ground floor (which housed the kitchen and dining room) that needed more legroom; it was the bedrooms directly above, which dated all the way back to the 19th century and were so tiny that even an ordinary bed struggled to fit in.
The solution? Stretch out the entire rear façade of the house by two metres so both ground- and top floor can enjoy more legroom – and, of course, more style.
It’s not hard to spot the house where the transformation occurred – it’s the one sporting the generous double-storey windows, which is another delightful bonus this makeover ensured for the indoor spaces: more natural lighting.
With the additional two metres, both bedrooms (which belong to the children of the household) can now enjoy some much-needed legroom, not to mention the dazzling brightness flooding indoors via those windows.
homify hint: Opt for light, neutral colours (just like these bedrooms’ pale floors and walls) to help light bounce around a room, especially if the room is quite small in size.
The stretched-out style also benefited the open-plan layout of the kitchen and dining area downstairs – and as we can see here, a garden view is also in full effect.
Wood takes stylish control of the interior material palette, adorning the majority of the furniture to ensure a touch of rustic design.
Let’s take a closer look at that kitchen, which sports a rather neat-looking industrial style to offset with the rustic touches of the furniture. Patterned floor tiles visually distinguish the cooking space from the dining one, and also bring about some visual detail.
After all, if you have the space, why not?
