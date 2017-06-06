The tall white home with a jaw-dropping extension

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Lexmond, Holland, where Ruud Visser Architects was presented with a brief requesting more space for a residential home. The twist in the tale? It wasn’t the ground floor (which housed the kitchen and dining room) that needed more legroom; it was the bedrooms directly above, which dated all the way back to the 19th century and were so tiny that even an ordinary bed struggled to fit in.

The solution? Stretch out the entire rear façade of the house by two metres so both ground- and top floor can enjoy more legroom – and, of course, more style.