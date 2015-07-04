Before & after: Industrial style in the suburbs

Today we bring you to the East Amsterdam district of the the Dutch capital, to a once dilapidated terrace home from the 19th century. The building which was in a state of disrepair has been thoughtfully restored thanks to the help of architect and interior design team VASD, in a modern style with an industrial feel. The new owners saw a lot of potential in the home, which you will also soon realise for yourself. The finished result is one of style and class, all with a personal flair and eclectic mix of old and new, coming together in modern home perfectly suited to the lively capital city.
We begin our tour with an image of the rear of the house, which was home to a neglected conservatory space and adjacent extension from decades ago. Both extensions look mismatched, and as if there was not much of a thought process for the building of each. The aim was to consolidate these two spaces into one, and extended it further into the garden to increase the size of the home.
Wow, what a transformation. You see from the depth of field just how big this new space is compared to before, whose design takes the look and feel of the previous, almost industrial style conservatory and completely modernises it to great effect. Retaining the look are the new full-height, steel-framed windows, which are enveloped by a modern tone of white to clearly distinguish the extension from the original structure. A charming new timber deck has also been added, helping to draw a stronger connection between the garden and the house.
The old kitchen was deep inside the old home, and despite the old extension allowing in plenty of the light, the space still doesn't feel inviting or calming.
Now, the new kitchen forms part of the deep extension that is open plan, spacious, and more than welcoming. High ceilings enhance the positive feelings created by the stylish and refined interior design scheme, that include a full-width skylight. Parquet floors, an eclectic mix of furnishings and fittings, fresh pops of colour and varying textures come together neatly in a home we are sure anybody could picture themselves in.
To the front of the home was the existing living room, which was connected to the old dining room through sliding doors. As the home had not been occupied for some time, you can see walls that are dirty and unmaintained, with light fittings falling out, and old pieces of forgotten about furniture scattered about.
The new spaces have been beautifully updated, with a design that is reflective of the existing style. A fresh lick of white paint, new parquet flooring and matching industrial style windows modernise the room, which now feels connected to the other spaces of the home.
The colour scheme of the old bathroom leaves us to wonder who would ever agree to a design a bathroom as hideous as this? Aside from its heinous appearance the room is quite big, and this advantage has now been taken full advantage of.
The look and feel of the new en suite couldn't be any further from the bathroom before the renovation; it is calming and peaceful, and perfectly paired to the white and timber of the Scandinavian style bedroom. After remodelling, light and pure tones of white set the mood, and create a strong connection between the two adjacent spaces.
To see another amazing transformation, with a design opting for a modern yet industrial feel, take a look at this old factory conversion project.