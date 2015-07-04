Before & after: Industrial style in the suburbs

The look and feel of the new en suite couldn't be any further from the bathroom before the renovation; it is calming and peaceful, and perfectly paired to the white and timber of the Scandinavian style bedroom. After remodelling, light and pure tones of white set the mood, and create a strong connection between the two adjacent spaces.

To see another amazing transformation, with a design opting for a modern yet industrial feel, take a look at this old factory conversion project.