Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 projects of the week: Modern extensions to celebrity homes

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
homify Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Wow—what a week! It finally feels like summer, and we've been making the most of the fantastic weather recently. Maybe it's the sunshine that inspired you to check out our top 6 rear extensions, which merge the garden and the home for a more open plan and 'down-to-earth' way of living. You've also been intrigued by our celebrity house, which is home to a famous rock star—but can you guess who? Check out our top 5 projects of the week to see if your favourite features in the list.

1) 6 fabulous rear home extensions

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension

homify
homify
homify

At our top spot this week is a collection of stunning rear home extensions, which demonstrate how to best merge indoor and outdoor spaces for open plan living that utilises all your garden has to offer. These extensions also completely transform the look and feel of the interior. See all 6 extensions here

2) A classic home for the modern age

A Country Home Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A Country Home

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Classic and modern styles combine in the second most popular project on the platform this week. This impressive home in Buckinghamshire has been completely transformed by interior design team Emma and Eve Interior Design Ltd. Check out the finished result here

3) Celebrity home with the wow factor

Rosalyn House , Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Classic style houses
Lee Evans Partnership

Rosalyn House

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

We were lucky enough to take a tour around this celebrity home, which boasts a spectacular kitchen, and a large master bedroom with an interesting feature that you wouldn't expect to see.

If you missed it, take a look at the project in full here

4) A country home with modern surprises

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

4) At number 4 is this quaint country home that looks completely different once you walk through the front door. Be sure to check out the bathroom, which is nothing short of a masterpiece! Take a tour of the home here

5) Never judge a book by its cover

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style houses
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

The project at number 5 teaches us never to judge a book by its cover. What at first appears top be a typical British family home, is actually an exciting modern home packed with character and innovative designs. Be sure to take a look at the new extension at the rear here.

Utilising timber in your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks