Top 5 projects of the week: Modern extensions to celebrity homes

Wow—what a week! It finally feels like summer, and we've been making the most of the fantastic weather recently. Maybe it's the sunshine that inspired you to check out our top 6 rear extensions, which merge the garden and the home for a more open plan and 'down-to-earth' way of living. You've also been intrigued by our celebrity house, which is home to a famous rock star—but can you guess who? Check out our top 5 projects of the week to see if your favourite features in the list.
At our top spot this week is a collection of stunning rear home extensions, which demonstrate how to best merge indoor and outdoor spaces for open plan living that utilises all your garden has to offer. These extensions also completely transform the look and feel of the interior. See all 6 extensions here.
Classic and modern styles combine in the second most popular project on the platform this week. This impressive home in Buckinghamshire has been completely transformed by interior design team Emma and Eve Interior Design Ltd. Check out the finished result here.
We were lucky enough to take a tour around this celebrity home, which boasts a spectacular kitchen, and a large master bedroom with an interesting feature that you wouldn't expect to see.
If you missed it, take a look at the project in full here.
4) At number 4 is this quaint country home that looks completely different once you walk through the front door. Be sure to check out the bathroom, which is nothing short of a masterpiece! Take a tour of the home here.
The project at number 5 teaches us never to judge a book by its cover. What at first appears top be a typical British family home, is actually an exciting modern home packed with character and innovative designs. Be sure to take a look at the new extension at the rear here.