5 spectacular modern kitchen designs

If muted tones and metallic accessories are more your thing, be inspired by this elegant kitchen, which is part of a luxury London penthouse. China clay ultra-porcelain tiles have been chosen for anexclusive feel that complements the spectacular view out over the city. The tiles transmit heat from the underfloor heating system extremely efficiently, and their glossy surface reflects the light from the floor to ceiling windows, creating an illusion of even more space!

For more home ideas, check out the following article: Guide to decorating your landing