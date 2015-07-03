5 spectacular modern kitchen designs

We see many impressive modern kitchen designs here on the homify platform, but recently we have come across a few which have really blown us away. Modern kitchens address our current needs and lifestyles, adapting traditional features to suit our (high) expectations both in terms of functionality and aesthetic appeal. Storage has become streamlined, subtle, and much more efficient in terms of space, and there are now a number of modern appliances available that not only look great, but make our lives easier too. Take a look at these 5 fabulous kitchen designs for some inspiration:
Interior designers and decorators NSI Design have arranged this kitchen to allow for a highly enjoyable cooking and dining experience. The space flows seamlessly, with white cabinets set back against the wall, an integrated oven and hob, and a beautiful curved kitchen island that maximises floor space whilst providing a large surface area to prepare food. The dining area leads off to a double balcony terrace overlooking the garden—yet another spot to spend a pleasant summer evening with friends and family.
Here we have a classic Shaker kitchen that has been given a modern edge thanks to Chalkhouse Interiors. The average sized kitchen is anything but average when it comes to quality and style. An oak breakfast bar offers a spot to sit and enjoy a quick meal, whilst steel tambour units provide smart storage solutions. A Rangemaster oven is to hand for the head chef of the family to get creative in the kitchen and cook up a storm.
This kitchen really makes the most of a limited amount of space, with integrated appliances, clever storage solutions, and a quirky kitchen island clad which boasts a hardwearing work top with a built in state of the art hob. The 'glass box' extensions provides valuable extra space, as well as plenty of natural light, making this kitchen appear bright, fresh and inviting.
The colourful ceiling lights hanging above the kitchen island remind us of hard boiled sweets or sugary lollipops. The bold colours coating each glossy shell trick our tastebuds into imagining the flavours of our childhoods; orange, lemon, and lime. The yellow kitchen splashback also breaks up the monochrome colour scheme, proving just how well bright colours can work in a modern kitchen.
If muted tones and metallic accessories are more your thing, be inspired by this elegant kitchen, which is part of a luxury London penthouse. China clay ultra-porcelain tiles have been chosen for anexclusive feel that complements the spectacular view out over the city. The tiles transmit heat from the underfloor heating system extremely efficiently, and their glossy surface reflects the light from the floor to ceiling windows, creating an illusion of even more space!
For more home ideas, check out the following article: Guide to decorating your landing