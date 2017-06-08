11 interior design mistakes you're probably making

How do you like to arrange your home, depending on your tastes and the resources that you have? Many of us decorate intuitively or how we've been taught by our parents or friends. More often that not, this creates a home that is full of personality, charm and style.
However, there are some interior design mistakes that we are all guilty of making. These are little errors that can end up impacting the entire look and feel of our homes!
Are you curious to see what these mistakes are and determine if you are guilty of them?
Let's take a look!
If you have too many accessories, especially in your bedroom, it can end up giving your home a very chaotic and messy look and feel. Don't opt for too many cushions on your bed and when in doubt, remember that less is more.
Hang your art at 1.50 meters. This is the perfect height and will be pleasant for everyone who visits (not just you), allowing for admiration all round.
It is obviously tempting to buy fabrics with beautiful prints online. Yet this is not wise, because it is much better to see and experience the material with your own eyes. You may want to feel it too! If you're still not convinced, read the reviews before you click the order button at least!
This is one area you don't want to skimp. Buy good quality paint that will last for many years to come.
It can be overwhelming to decorate your home. Don't let the stress get to you—you should enjoy the process!
When you aren't stressed, the creative juices will flow!
If you're too stubborn when decorating your home, you won't be able to see the potential that it holds. Be flexible and take other opinions and options into account.
This really is a shame! Many interior designers put two sofas facing each other, creating a passage in your living room that you really don't want.
Of course it's great fun to put large prints of Disney characters in the wall of the nursery, however you need to think ahead. Your child may have grown out of these characters in a few years, which means a whole redesign of the room. Opt for neutral accents and furniture elements that will last for years to come.
One interior design mistake is placing a large piece of furniture in a small space. While you want the room to be cozy, you don't want it to feel claustrophobic and crowded.
Rather buy fewer high quality items than lots of low quality items. Your home will look more sophisticated and you'll be investing in things that will last a good few years to come!
Another interior design mistake is the hanging up of small mirrors. Rather opt for a large mirror that will make the room seem much bigger than it is.
Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home for inspiration.