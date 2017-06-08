11 interior design mistakes you're probably making

How do you like to arrange your home, depending on your tastes and the resources that you have? Many of us decorate intuitively or how we've been taught by our parents or friends. More often that not, this creates a home that is full of personality, charm and style.

However, there are some interior design mistakes that we are all guilty of making. These are little errors that can end up impacting the entire look and feel of our homes!

Are you curious to see what these mistakes are and determine if you are guilty of them?

Let's take a look!