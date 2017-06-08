Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 interior design mistakes you're probably making

Leigh Leigh
Woonkamer Utrecht, Atelier09 Atelier09 Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

How do you like to arrange your home, depending on your tastes and the resources that you have? Many of us decorate intuitively or how we've been taught by our parents or friends. More often that not, this creates a home that is full of personality, charm and style.

However, there are some interior design mistakes that we are all guilty of making. These are little errors that can end up impacting the entire look and feel of our homes! 

Are you curious to see what these mistakes are and determine if you are guilty of them? 

Let's take a look!

1. Too many accessories

I could curl up here forever! homify Modern style bedroom bedroom,attic bedroom,guest bedroom
homify
homify

If you have too many accessories, especially in your bedroom, it can end up giving your home a very chaotic and messy look and feel. Don't opt for too many cushions on your bed and when in doubt, remember that less is more.

2. Art hanging at eye level

homify Eclectic style living room
homify
homify

Hang your art at 1.50 meters. This is the perfect height and will be pleasant for everyone who visits (not just you), allowing for admiration all round.

3. Online textiles

Modern Studio Apartment in London homify Modern style bedroom White studio,apartment,modern,bedroom,bed
homify
homify

It is obviously tempting to buy fabrics with beautiful prints online. Yet this is not wise, because it is much better to see and experience the material with your own eyes. You may want to feel it too! If you're still not convinced, read the reviews before you click the order button at least!

4. Saving on paint

homify Scandinavian style living room Blue
homify
homify

This is one area you don't want to skimp. Buy good quality paint that will last for many years to come.

5. Getting stressed about it

BB Interior the store, BB Interior BB Interior Modern living room
BB Interior
BB Interior

It can be overwhelming to decorate your home. Don't let the stress get to you—you should enjoy the process!

When you aren't stressed, the creative juices will flow!

6. Too stubborn

Vrijstaande villa , Atelier09 Atelier09 Classic style living room
Atelier09
Atelier09

If you're too stubborn when decorating your home, you won't be able to see the potential that it holds. Be flexible and take other opinions and options into account.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sofas facing each other

Pavilion sofa bed Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Grey sofa bed,sofa,grey
Loaf
Loaf

This really is a shame! Many interior designers put two sofas facing each other, creating a passage in your living room that you really don't want.

8. Forgetting that children grow out of things… quickly!

R&E, MEL design_ MEL design_ Scandinavian style nursery/kids room Pink
MEL design_
MEL design_

Of course it's great fun to put large prints of Disney characters in the wall of the nursery, however you need to think ahead. Your child may have grown out of these characters in a few years, which means a whole redesign of the room. Opt for neutral accents and furniture elements that will last for years to come.

9. Large items in a smal space

Woonkamer Utrecht, Atelier09 Atelier09 Modern living room
Atelier09
Atelier09

One interior design mistake is placing a large piece of furniture in a small space. While you want the room to be cozy, you don't want it to feel claustrophobic and crowded. 

10. Quantity over quality

homify Dining roomTables
homify
homify

Rather buy fewer high quality items than lots of low quality items. Your home will look more sophisticated and you'll be investing in things that will last a good few years to come!

11. Small mirrors

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
homify
homify

Another interior design mistake is the hanging up of small mirrors. Rather opt for a large mirror that will make the room seem much bigger than it is.

Have a look at these 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home for inspiration.

A fresh and bright Hackney home extension
Which mistakes are you guilty of?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks