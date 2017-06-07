Sleek modern extension for an old Bristol home

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Bristol-based experts Richard Pedlar Architects who were put in charge of a rear extension for an elegant, semi-detached Victorian home.
This particular extension replaces an existing modern utility and provides a large highly-glazed garden room with open-plan layout and deep roof overhangs, improving the connection with the garden.
Let’s take a look!
Donning the same neutral, stone-toned colour scheme as the existing house, the new rear extension makes its modern presence known via aluminium and glass, contrasting quite brilliantly with the house’s more classic look.
Thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors, the new extension becomes visually one with the lush backyard garden, making this new rear space a perfect spot for some relaxing and socialising.
A modern kitchen shares its open-plan layout with the dining room – and there’s even enough space for a quaint little lounge/seating area to really enhance the social ambience.
Utility and WC areas were also formed within the existing building and can be accessed from the kitchen.
But it’s not only the glass doors that allow sunshine to filter indoors. A new roof light also brings natural light deep into the existing kitchen, delightfully lighting up this culinary space, especially once the incoming light starts bouncing off all the neutral-hued finishes.
