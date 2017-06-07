Your browser is out-of-date.

Sleek modern extension for an old Bristol home

Garden Room, Private House, Redland, Bristol, Richard Pedlar Architects Richard Pedlar Architects Modern houses
Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Bristol-based experts Richard Pedlar Architects who were put in charge of a rear extension for an elegant, semi-detached Victorian home. 

This particular extension replaces an existing modern utility and provides a large highly-glazed garden room with open-plan layout and deep roof overhangs, improving the connection with the garden. 

Let’s take a look!

A stylish new structure

Donning the same neutral, stone-toned colour scheme as the existing house, the new rear extension makes its modern presence known via aluminium and glass, contrasting quite brilliantly with the house’s more classic look.

Opening up

Thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors, the new extension becomes visually one with the lush backyard garden, making this new rear space a perfect spot for some relaxing and socialising. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Cooking with a view

A modern kitchen shares its open-plan layout with the dining room – and there’s even enough space for a quaint little lounge/seating area to really enhance the social ambience.

Utility and WC areas were also formed within the existing building and can be accessed from the kitchen.

More light

But it’s not only the glass doors that allow sunshine to filter indoors. A new roof light also brings natural light deep into the existing kitchen, delightfully lighting up this culinary space, especially once the incoming light starts bouncing off all the neutral-hued finishes. 

Let's see how this project compares to The sublime £350k home extension.

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this sleek new extension?

