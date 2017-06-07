Your browser is out-of-date.

A majestic modern home in Cornwall

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
West Polberro - St Agnes
Professional home-building experts Building With Frames take the wheel for today’s homify 360° gem, which takes a look at a contemporary volume (in vertical Canadian Western Red Cedar) being added onto the end elevation of a new build in St Agnes, Cornwall. 

With a total of five to be erected, let’s sneak a peek at how these volumes are nearing completion.

The (nearly) finished result

Near completition
Just to give you an idea of what the project is supposed to look like, we’re kicking off with this image of the nearly completed structure – a super modern volume clad in Western Red Cedar atop a rustic-style stone build.

Work in progress

Work In Progress
Skipping back a few steps, we can see how the project is slowly getting into shape, although neither the vertical timber cladding nor the stone façade have been added here yet. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Cladding and brickwork

Clad and Brickwork
With these two wonderfully textured (and patterned) materials in their place, the structure now has an eye-catching character to brag about.

The cladded gable end

Cladded Gable End
Although that stunning timber ensures a striking look for the gabled roof, we also want to focus on the generous amounts of glass being added to the structure – stunning modern touches that transform into windows and doors to not only provide beautiful views of the surroundings, but also lure in bucket loads of natural lighting on a daily basis.

Almost done

Near completition
The project is nearing completion, so let’s leave you with this glimpse at the back of the structure where wood, stone, glass and aluminium make their stunning presences known. 

How would you style up the yard/garden to complement this stunning structure? 

Be inspired with The ultimate British home with a modern twist.

We love hearing from you, so share with us your thoughts on this project.

