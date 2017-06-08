Your browser is out-of-date.

A fresh and bright Hackney home extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hackney Flat P1, CCASA Architects CCASA Architects Modern kitchen Plywood White
London-based firm CCASA Architects bring us today’s homify 360° gem: a small side extension for a Hackney house in order to bring more garden views inside, as well as usher in stunning natural lighting.

Sounds straightforward enough, right? But you haven’t yet experienced the interior style of this new extension…

Fresh and colourful

Hackney Flat P1, CCASA Architects CCASA Architects Modern living room Concrete White
Now this is a picture-perfect setting with a… well, a picture-perfect view! The new extension has been styled up on the inside to become an open-plan living room and kitchen. And although both spaces are dominated by a neutral colour palette, you’d have to be colour blind not to notice the vibrant hues popping out from just about everywhere.

The kitchen

Hackney Flat P1, CCASA Architects CCASA Architects Modern kitchen Plywood White
What a charming setup! With an island announcing the start of the culinary space, the kitchen enjoys a very lit-up style, thanks to its neutral colour scheme, artificial lighting touches, and the fresh natural lighting flowing indoors via the roof light. 

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )?

A clean look

Hackney Flat P1, CCASA Architects CCASA Architects Modern kitchen Plywood White
And speaking of the kitchen, notice how clean and serene it looks – even the cabinets enjoy a rather subtle style, seeing as there are no handles or knobs to speak of. The only bit of texture and pattern can be glimpsed via the soft backsplash.

Of course the cheery colours of the décor and appliances ensure that this is one kitchen that’s worlds removed from seeming dull or uninteresting.

Opening up

Rear Elevation CCASA Architects Modern houses Bricks
Linking up the extension with the oh-so pretty garden outside is a charming terrace, big enough for an outdoor dining set, yet also small enough to enjoy a charming look. 

Undoubtedly the ideal touch to enhance this setting’s social ambience and enchanting style. 

Speaking of stunning style, check out A jaw-dropping bungalow conversion in Weybridge.

We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this extension’s style...

