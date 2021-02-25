16 stylish garden fence ideas you'll want to try

When the weather is beautiful and the sun is out, it's natural to want to get to work in the garden. We can focus on making our lawn, flowers and plants look beautiful!
Yet, there is one element that we often don't give enough thought or attention to— garden fences. Yet this feature can change the whole look and feel of the outdoor space. It's like a frame, affecting what our patch of greenery looks like. The fence is also practical, giving us privacy from nosey neighbours. However, it should also be aesthetically appealing.
Whether you prefer modern, rustic, eclectic or contemporary garden fence ideas, inspiration is always key – and we have them all, and more. That’s why we have put together these 16 garden fence ideas, created by some of our top landscape architects, to help you decide the perfect style fence for your garden.
Shall we take a look?
And, depending on your choice of colours (should you want to paint any on), the visual style of your fence can be greatly altered (i.e. appearing more rustic in autumn colours and modern/contemporary in off-white or light grey).
Remember that mixing and matching different shapes (like circles and squares) can spice up your contemporary garden fencing.
Even if you have the best garden fence ideas, you still can’t start building any before you check if you have all the required permissions, as there are certain rules for fencing on your property in the UK. For instance, if you want to build a garden fence next to a highway or footpath, it can’t be higher than 1 m without planning permission. If there’s no highway or footpath, the fence can be as high as 2 m without planning permission.
Always contact your local planning office with any queries and concerns before getting to work.
Have you ever heard of ‘kerb appeal’? It focuses on the visual look of a property when viewed from the street. Consider that before you start building any garden fences, as the nice side of your fence must obviously be on the outside of your property for kerb appeal to work.
