16 stylish garden fence ideas you'll want to try

Leigh Leigh
White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
When the weather is beautiful and the sun is out, it's natural to want to get to work in the garden. We can focus on making our lawn, flowers and plants look beautiful! 

Yet, there is one element that we often don't give enough thought or attention to— garden fences. Yet this feature can change the whole look and feel of the outdoor space. It's like a frame, affecting what our patch of greenery looks like. The fence is also practical, giving us privacy from nosey neighbours. However, it should also be aesthetically appealing. 

Whether you prefer modern, rustic, eclectic or contemporary garden fence ideas, inspiration is always key – and we have them all, and more. That’s why we have put together these 16 garden fence ideas, created by some of our top landscape architects, to help you decide the perfect style fence for your garden.   

Shall we take a look?

1. Robust, elegant and stable, this wooden fence is a true classic that will not disappoint

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
And, depending on your choice of colours (should you want to paint any on), the visual style of your fence can be greatly altered (i.e. appearing more rustic in autumn colours and modern/contemporary in off-white or light grey).  


2. A little more original. Why not opt ​​for a black fence?

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
3. Symmetrical fence, identical on both sides, helps to create a harmonious garden

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London Modern garden
Remember that mixing and matching different shapes (like circles and squares) can spice up your contemporary garden fencing. 

4. Decorative fence to give the perfect garden a romantic, country style

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
5. Wooden fence that allows light to flow through it

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
6. Lacquered wood can delight in bronze tones

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA GREENERIA Colonial style garden
7. The fence can also be created with wicker

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
8. Be sure to decorate the fence with greenery

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
9. Bright, colorful fence can visually enlarge the garden

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
10. An additional row of open fencing with wood adds privacy

Bowden House Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green contemporary,garden design,contemporary garden design,contemporary garden,outdoor living,outdoor entertaining,indoor outdoor living,outdoor seating,bespoke outdoor seating,bespoke garden furniture
11. The open design can also work for the entire height of the fence

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
12. The trellis style can have an intriguing effect

homify Modern garden
13. Bushes can play an integral role in the fence design

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
14. Fences can be modern and stylish, adding to the beauty of the outdoor space

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
15. Timeless and classic, this hedge works beautifully with the clean, wooden lines

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
16. This fence is perfect with its curves and clipped shrubs

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Bonus tips for building garden fences: Check if you need planning permission

Hit and miss fencing Earth Designs Zengarden
Even if you have the best garden fence ideas, you still can’t start building any before you check if you have all the required permissions, as there are certain rules for fencing on your property in the UK. For instance, if you want to build a garden fence next to a highway or footpath, it can’t be higher than 1 m without planning permission. If there’s no highway or footpath, the fence can be as high as 2 m without planning permission. 

Always contact your local planning office with any queries and concerns before getting to work. 


Bonus tips for building garden fences: Face it the correct way

Contemporary Garden GRDN Landscape + Garden Design Modern garden Timber deck, Natural Stone, Plank Paving, Gravel , Garden Deisgn, Planting
Have you ever heard of ‘kerb appeal’? It focuses on the visual look of a property when viewed from the street. Consider that before you start building any garden fences, as the nice side of your fence must obviously be on the outside of your property for kerb appeal to work. 

Speaking of which, have you seen these Ideas and costs for transforming your home's exterior?  


How to choose the right off-white paint
Which of these garden fences inspired your inner fence designer?

