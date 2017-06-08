The extraordinary home with an epic surprise feature

One of the things that we really love about discovering new houses here on homify 360° is finding out if there’s anything “unusual” about them. And what we mean by “unusual” is just a unique little touch, something that you wouldn’t have expected by looking at the house from the front.
Today’s gem is certainly one of those cases, which is a super contemporary design conjured up by Richmond-based 3S Architects And Designers Ltd.
Let’s take a look…
With an area layout of 830 m², this is definitely one spacious beauty!
It all started when the experts were tasked with designing a new contemporary family home to replace a mock georgian building in a leafy surrey suburb. The end result consists of four functional cubes connected by glass links and includes living areas, an open-plan dining and kitchen space, a playroom, study, family bedrooms, guest wing, garage, gym and a pool house with changing area and storage facilities.
The cube-style design also features strongly here at the front side. Warm, natural materials such as copper, timber screens and louvers have been used to complement the white render and glass façade elements.
Think hard: when was the last time you saw a house that featured a built-in tube slide? This is certainly one unique add-on to increase this family’s sense of fun, not to mention save time on getting downstairs!
Even though it’s a feature meant for the kids of the household, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s enjoyed by just about everyone!
Despite site constraints such as large oak trees to the rear, mature hedging to the side and a creek running along its boundary, the professionals managed to design a building which nestles naturally within the site – and even leaves decadent space open for a fabulous yard.
And before we close the book on this discovery, take a look at another exceptional touch: the indoor swimming pool which enjoys stunning views of that pristinely maintained yard and garden.
