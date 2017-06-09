A deliciously bonkers family home in Hampstead

Our latest homify 360° gem takes a look at the eye-catching interior style of a Hampstead apartment in London. Flaunting a delicious size of 180 m², this living space was designed for a family with two boys.

But seeing as the client is very open-minded in terms of designs, the experts in charge of this project (London-based team Hampstead Design Hub) decided to have some fun by combining the open and transparent spaces with an eclectic, urban-inspired look.

Call it ‘industrial’ or label it ‘steampunk’, the point is that this interior style is definitely an example of how to put a unique spin on elegance.