A deliciously bonkers family home in Hampstead

Our latest homify 360° gem takes a look at the eye-catching interior style of a Hampstead apartment in London. Flaunting a delicious size of 180 m², this living space was designed for a family with two boys.
But seeing as the client is very open-minded in terms of designs, the experts in charge of this project (London-based team Hampstead Design Hub) decided to have some fun by combining the open and transparent spaces with an eclectic, urban-inspired look.
Call it ‘industrial’ or label it ‘steampunk’, the point is that this interior style is definitely an example of how to put a unique spin on elegance.
Glass doors separate the bedroom from its en-suite bathroom, with both areas sporting a handful of look-at-me touches. When was the last time you saw a ceiling pendant with such an outstanding design? Or a flat-screen television mounted on a classic art easel?
Here in the open-plan living room, shades of grey and neutral colours, as well as a variety of organic finishes, reflect both historic and contemporary designs and bring visual warm to the flat.
Seeing as it’s the heart of the home, the kitchen had to play the part of a working, functioning space that’s as welcoming as it is practical. Well, challenge succeeded, we’d say!
A dark-hued peninsula conjures up ample room for anything from dining and working to studying and socialising, while various cabinets and appliances hide behind timber-coated doors to bring about a clean (yet visually detailed) look for the space.
The study opens up onto the open-plan living room and seems to be an ideal space for either working or relaxing – why else would it have a television and such comfortable seating?
And as far as the unique interior style goes, one only has to look at that exceptional ceiling light. Let’s scope out some more images of this apartment’s interior design.
