Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A deliciously bonkers family home in Hampstead

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hampstead Apartment, London, Hampstead Design Hub Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room
Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° gem takes a look at the eye-catching interior style of a Hampstead apartment in London. Flaunting a delicious size of 180 m², this living space was designed for a family with two boys.

But seeing as the client is very open-minded in terms of designs, the experts in charge of this project (London-based team Hampstead Design Hub) decided to have some fun by combining the open and transparent spaces with an eclectic, urban-inspired look.

Call it ‘industrial’ or label it ‘steampunk’, the point is that this interior style is definitely an example of how to put a unique spin on elegance.

The bedroom/bathroom

Bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style bathroom Grey sliding door,freestanding bathtub,colorful tiles,TV stand
Hampstead Design Hub

Bathroom

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Glass doors separate the bedroom from its en-suite bathroom, with both areas sporting a handful of look-at-me touches. When was the last time you saw a ceiling pendant with such an outstanding design? Or a flat-screen television mounted on a classic art easel?

An open layout

Living Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Here in the open-plan living room, shades of grey and neutral colours, as well as a variety of organic finishes, reflect both historic and contemporary designs and bring visual warm to the flat.

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

The kitchen

Kitchen Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style kitchen
Hampstead Design Hub

Kitchen

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Seeing as it’s the heart of the home, the kitchen had to play the part of a working, functioning space that’s as welcoming as it is practical. Well, challenge succeeded, we’d say! 

A dark-hued peninsula conjures up ample room for anything from dining and working to studying and socialising, while various cabinets and appliances hide behind timber-coated doors to bring about a clean (yet visually detailed) look for the space.

The study

Study Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style study/office Grey office desks,cosy sofa,grey sofa,TV unit,built-in storage
Hampstead Design Hub

Study

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

The study opens up onto the open-plan living room and seems to be an ideal space for either working or relaxing – why else would it have a television and such comfortable seating? 

And as far as the unique interior style goes, one only has to look at that exceptional ceiling light. Let’s scope out some more images of this apartment’s interior design.

Bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style bathroom Grey tile pattern,walk-in shower,basin,bathroom mirror,sliding door
Hampstead Design Hub

Bathroom

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Kid's Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style nursery/kids room Grey built-in storage,wood flooring,office chairs
Hampstead Design Hub

Kid's Room

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style bathroom Black walk-in shower,basin,bathroom lighting,built-in storage
Hampstead Design Hub

Bathroom

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room Grey TV unit,coffee table
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style living room
Hampstead Design Hub

Living Room

Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub
Hampstead Design Hub

For another discovery that’ll make you look twice, we present: A first-class home in the British countryside.

15 unforgettable British barn conversions
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this apartment’s style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks