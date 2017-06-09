An ordinary British townhouse with an extraordinary interior

You know those homes that seem perfectly ordinary on the outside, yet pull the rug out from under you the minute you walk inside? Today’s homify 360° discovery is such an example, as each and every little detail (from the living room rug to the study’s desk) demands a second look.

Colours, patterns, textures, and a unique blend of different design styles have been expertly used in all these rooms. And although the end result is not necessarily a look that will be cherished by everyone (tastes differ, after all), there is definitely enough inspiration and copy-worthy ideas here to go around.

London-based experts Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd. are the professionals in charge here. Let’s see what they’ve accomplished…