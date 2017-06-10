The charming Surrey home with a surprisingly bold interior

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us courtesy of London experts Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd., who styled up a family cottage in Surrey with all the right ingredients: space, style, charm and functionality.
Add to that a picture-perfect landscape surrounding the house (which caused us to give this project a 10 out of 10 for location), and we have a discovery that is certain to jump to the top of many people’s ‘dream home’ lists.
See for yourself…
Who doesn’t dream of owning a home right next to a lake? To blend in with the picturesque surroundings, the house also sports quite a few charming touches, like its pitched roof, brick-textured walls and lush-green planters that seem to want to envelop the entire structure from the one side.
Were you expecting a traditional-styled interior, by any chance? Well, these interiors are more of a rustic design, ensuring a visually detailed space that is chock-a-block with charm.
And how amicable is this kitchen / dining room layout, where the cook and diners/guests can communicate without any effort while that five-star meal is being finalised?
The other side of the dining area looks out onto a terrace and lush-green garden, framed quite perfectly by snow-white French doors. And what a delightful mixing and matching of Scandinavian chairs with a country-style wooden table.
It’s all in the detail, as they say!
This is so much more than a mere living room; it’s a space that speaks of a loving family spending quality time together. Picture yourself lounging on that comfy sofa while getting all warm and toasty in front of that magnificent fireplace.
Let’s see some more images of this loving family home for some further daydreaming!
