This floating house is Poole's most intriguing family home

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Bournemouth team Footprint Architects Ltd, who designed a dramatic-looking family home in Poole and nicknamed their creation ‘the floating house’.
Why floating? As this structure enjoys a single, elegant form that cantilevers out into the tree canopies, giving the impression of a house a few feet above the ground.
Of course its eye-trickery design is not its only amazing feature, for it sports an exterior cladding in sweet chestnut to enhance the relationship with the surrounding trees, as well as large sliding glass panels to help link up the spacious interiors with the lush outdoors.
Yes, we also had to do a double take when first seeing this gorgeous structure, especially that left-side extension which seems to hover above the lush lawn. But what a unique design, as the house seems to weirdly protrude from its various rooms and levels to form an eye-catching shape.
Of course this house is not just about looking beautiful – this wooden deck that seems to flow into (or is it out of?) that cantilevered volume makes up a wonderful little porch on which the residents can relax and enjoy their picture-perfect surroundings.
On the inside, the house’s design successfully resolves the client’s brief to provide an open-plan and fluid layout that subtly defines distinct living- and dining areas. And thanks to a minimalist style, these interiors seem even more open and spacious. Of course the fact that the fresh outdoors seem to become visually one with the indoors also helps!
Not at all what one would expect from ‘a cabin in the woods’, right? This living room sports a rather sleek look that is the perfect combination of modern style and comfortable charm—the patterned décor and plush fabrics are just the icing on the cake.
Besides, we always give a thumbs-up to a wooden floor which beckons us to walk around barefoot.
