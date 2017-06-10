This floating house is Poole's most intriguing family home

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Bournemouth team Footprint Architects Ltd, who designed a dramatic-looking family home in Poole and nicknamed their creation ‘the floating house’.

Why floating? As this structure enjoys a single, elegant form that cantilevers out into the tree canopies, giving the impression of a house a few feet above the ground.

Of course its eye-trickery design is not its only amazing feature, for it sports an exterior cladding in sweet chestnut to enhance the relationship with the surrounding trees, as well as large sliding glass panels to help link up the spacious interiors with the lush outdoors.

Sound promising? Scroll down to see more…