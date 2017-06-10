Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazingly simple garden ideas everyone should know

Leigh Leigh
Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
Gardening is fun and functional, creating a beautiful outdoor haven that you can enjoy with friends, family or neighbours. 

With a little effort, you can make your garden a truly beautiful space in which to relax amongst nature. 

The trick is to opt for simple ideas that you can implement yourself!

This is why, today, at homify, we've put together 10 amazing garden ideas that you can't miss. Your garden will be beautiful!

1. Regular style

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This style is all about motifs, clean lines and simple shapes. For a garden, it's important to try and include a terrace, a lawn and a flowerbed.

2. Shady flowerbed under a beautiful tree

Веранда-беседка (всесезонная), СВ СВ Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Brown
СВ

СВ
СВ
СВ

This is a beautiful example of a landscape that is suitable for any type of garden. Opt for a shady corner by planting a large tree. With some shadow-bearing plants, bushes, stones and flowers, you can make a stunning display.

3. Covered terraces and vines

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Use vines or creepers to turn your terrace into a magical setting.

4. Scandinavian patio

Haus Trittau, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

This simple, Scandinavian-style patio is all you need to enjoy the outdoors. Do you see how less can be more?

5. Lanterns along the path

Огонек , ПАН Ландшафт ПАН Ландшафт Classic style garden
ПАН Ландшафт

ПАН Ландшафт
ПАН Ландшафт
ПАН Ландшафт

Choose solar energy lamps  for your garden path and you'll illuminate your outdoor space in the evening, creating a stunning visual effect.

6. Bench around the tree

Garden entrance and tree seat Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

Garden entrance and tree seat

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Build a wooden bench around your tree and enjoy the views!

7. Flowerbeds on the terrace

Transformation d'un jardin en pente, RVB PAYSAGE RVB PAYSAGE Classic style garden
RVB PAYSAGE

RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE

This solution is very effective. The flowered connects the terrace to the surrounding garden.

8. Magic

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd HeadSprung Ltd GardenLighting
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

Once again, we can see how lighting can create a beautiful outdoor ambiance.

Have a look at these tips for inspiration: Garden: creative outdoor lighting ideas.

9. A perfect pond

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A pond adds a lot of value to a garden and doesn't have to be expensive. Don't you feel relaxed just looking at the pond?

10. Don't forget to water

Ландшафтный дизайн городского участка, Aster Garden Aster Garden Interior landscaping
Aster Garden

Aster Garden
Aster Garden
Aster Garden

Water your grass and plants regularly, creating a lush outdoor haven.

Also have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

Which gardening tips will you implement in your home?

