10 amazingly simple garden ideas everyone should know

Gardening is fun and functional, creating a beautiful outdoor haven that you can enjoy with friends, family or neighbours.
With a little effort, you can make your garden a truly beautiful space in which to relax amongst nature.
The trick is to opt for simple ideas that you can implement yourself!
This is why, today, at homify, we've put together 10 amazing garden ideas that you can't miss. Your garden will be beautiful!
This style is all about motifs, clean lines and simple shapes. For a garden, it's important to try and include a terrace, a lawn and a flowerbed.
This is a beautiful example of a landscape that is suitable for any type of garden. Opt for a shady corner by planting a large tree. With some shadow-bearing plants, bushes, stones and flowers, you can make a stunning display.
Use vines or creepers to turn your terrace into a magical setting.
This simple, Scandinavian-style patio is all you need to enjoy the outdoors. Do you see how less can be more?
Choose solar energy lamps for your garden path and you'll illuminate your outdoor space in the evening, creating a stunning visual effect.
Build a wooden bench around your tree and enjoy the views!
This solution is very effective. The flowered connects the terrace to the surrounding garden.
Once again, we can see how lighting can create a beautiful outdoor ambiance.
Have a look at these tips for inspiration: Garden: creative outdoor lighting ideas.
A pond adds a lot of value to a garden and doesn't have to be expensive. Don't you feel relaxed just looking at the pond?
Water your grass and plants regularly, creating a lush outdoor haven.
Also have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.