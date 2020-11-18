10 chic ways to use your bay window alcove

Although there exists quite a lot of similarities between bay and bow windows, the differences are also hard to overlook. So, before you continue daydreaming about chic seating ideas for your new bay window, first discover how bay windows differ from bow windows.

A bay window:

• Is one big picture window consisting of two or three smaller panes on either side

• Protrudes from the structure of the house

• Increases the house’s indoor space

• Can ensure a modern touch for a room.

A bow window:

• Has four or more equal-sized panes arranged in a rounded shape

• Has the potential to create a turret effect on a home’s corner for convenient wide-angle views

• Usually shows up in Victorian-style homes.

