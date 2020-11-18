10 chic ways to use your bay window alcove

Bay windows are a beautiful installation in their own right, but they leave an alcove of interior space that can simply go to waste, if you don't choose to make more of it. Interior designers are adept at maximising the usefulness of these terrific pockets of space, but we want you to have a little inspiration at your fingertips, which is why we're going to show you some really handy bay window ideas (some of which have been crafted by top-notch window professionals)! Whether you need more storage, a bay window seat, or just some practical bay window seating ideas, we have a solution for you, right here, so come and take a look!
Dining tables have a real knack for never quite fitting where you want them to and requiring a larger sacrifice of floor space than you initially anticipated, but slot one into a bay window alcove and you'll have bags of room to spare! And speaking of bay window seating ideas, you could even build bench seating into the window, to require less pull-out chairs as well!
In a busy family home, there's no such thing as too much seating! With that in mind, a bay window seat is a great inclusion that will come in really handy when the living room sofa is at full capacity. We think your kids will fight over who gets to enjoy the window seat, as they just look really cool!
Baths can be a little annoying in that they never quite seem to fit anywhere perfectly, unless you pop them into a window alcove! Not only will the space look made to measure, you can also enjoy a little starlit bathing, if you aren't overlooked by neighbours!
For intimate conversation, a bay window alcove with a couple of armchairs is the perfect location! You'll get the benefit of a stylish aesthetic ad well as a cosy corner for those serious discussions that you don't want everyone to be privy to. Perfect!
Placing a dressing table into a bay window alcove is inspired, as we all know that natural light is our best friend for hair and make up! An antique table will look especially stunning and become a real focal point in any bedroom, but won't take up valuable floor space around the bed.
In a kitchen with a bay window, we think you have a tailor-made sink placement! Building a stylish countertop and sink unit into a window alcove will help to keep your kitchen as large as possible and you will probably find that the plumbing is a lot simpler to complete as well!
We adore chaise longues, but with a long jutting section taking up so much living room space, we struggle to justify them, until now! Pushing the back of your chaise into a bay window alcove will minimise how much of the reclining section actually juts out into the room. Why didn't we thin of this before?
What sounds better for your household: an elegant bay window sofa, or a bay window seat with storage space to help clear some clutter around the house? If it’s the latter, why not see if there’s a handy professional nearby to craft a nifty bench with built-in storage areas?
Have you ever noticed how annoying radiators can be? They always seem positioned on your walls where they will be right in the way, but if you move yours into your bay window alcoves, they will free up valuable wall space elsewhere. You can easily cover them up in an alcove as well, with a simple armchair!
This might be our favourite idea! Use your bay window alcove as a cosy, private and self-contained reading nook and you will soon find that you blast through your must-read list that has been steadily getting longer! The natural light behind you will prevent too much eye strain and a handy coffee table will give you somewhere to stack your next reads!
Although there exists quite a lot of similarities between bay and bow windows, the differences are also hard to overlook. So, before you continue daydreaming about chic seating ideas for your new bay window, first discover how bay windows differ from bow windows.
A bay window:
• Is one big picture window consisting of two or three smaller panes on either side
• Protrudes from the structure of the house
• Increases the house’s indoor space
• Can ensure a modern touch for a room.
A bow window:
• Has four or more equal-sized panes arranged in a rounded shape
• Has the potential to create a turret effect on a home’s corner for convenient wide-angle views
• Usually shows up in Victorian-style homes.
