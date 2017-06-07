11 modern decor ideas from one swish London home

Have you noticed how skinny and unobtrusive heated towel rails have become in recent years? We are loving the trend for sleek, contemporary and slimline rails, such as this fabulous one! Improved manufacturing techniques mean that even the small versions will still get your towels toasty and fluffy, just without sacrificing all of your wall space for the privilege!

