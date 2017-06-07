10 secrets to being the perfect host (or house guest)

Inviting people into your home or staying at someone else's can be fraught with etiquette gaffs—and we don't want you to fall prey to any of them, so we've compiled a handy go-to guide for being the perfect host or guest, right here! It's not enough for hosts to have a stylish interior designer-curated home and nor is a box of Ferrero Rocher the best way to ingratiate yourself as a guest, so come with us now as we let you in on all the top tips that will make for a visit to remember, for everyone!
If you've been invited to somebody's house, you absolutely need to make sure that you're on time. It is more than likely that dinner has been planned for a certain time and you being late could really put a dampener on the proceedings for everyone and that's just plain rude!
If you want to be the ultimate host, you need to be sure that you have prepared a cosy and pretty guest bedroom. Clean, pressed bed linen is a must and some fresh flowers certainly won't go amiss either. Get an air freshener in there too and crack a window!
Before you step foot inside a host's home, try to make sure your shoes are clean or better still, if you know that there is a no-shoes policy in place, pop them off, ready to go! You don't want to be traipsing mud into the hallway, after all!
This is a tip for both guests and hosts! Shared spaces, such as bathrooms, should always be reset to how they looked and smelt when you walked in! We don't want to get graphic here, but always have a quick check of the toilet, sink and think about opening a window while you are in there!
Regardless of whether you are a guest or the host of a gathering, you need to put the tech items away for an evening and embrace a more traditional method of social interaction; conversation! Phones, tablets and laptops have no place at a party!
If you are a guest in someone's home, it is always best to assume that there is a no smoking policy in place. This includes e-cigarettes and vapes as well! Simply excuse yourself and pop outside, at which point a host will tell you where you can smoke.
As a guest, the last thing you should be doing is trying to lead proceedings, so don't go making any whacky suggestions! You might fancy a game of Monopoly, but there is probably a schedule of entertainment and fun already planned, so keep schtum!
Naturally, your pets and children will delight you no end, but your guests might not feel the same way! Try to keep your little ones quiet in the morning, if you have overnight guests and ask ahead to find out of anyone has any pet allergies too.
As a host, there;s nothing worse than having overnight guests that sleep in a lot longer than you! You can negate the awkwardness by letting everyone know what time you plan to serve breakfast and that way, things can get moving within the timeframe that you want them to.
Here's another tip for both guests and hosts! You will want to keep certain areas, such as a home office, private and out of bounds, so just simply lock the door! You're not being untrusting, you;re simply negating an issue arising, so lock anything you want to stay off limits. And guests, you shouldn't really be snooping anyway, so stick to the spaces you know you are definitely welcome!
