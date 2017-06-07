10 secrets to being the perfect host (or house guest)

Here's another tip for both guests and hosts! You will want to keep certain areas, such as a home office, private and out of bounds, so just simply lock the door! You're not being untrusting, you;re simply negating an issue arising, so lock anything you want to stay off limits. And guests, you shouldn't really be snooping anyway, so stick to the spaces you know you are definitely welcome!

