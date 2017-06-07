Your browser is out-of-date.

10 secrets to being the perfect host (or house guest)

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
Inviting people into your home or staying at someone else's can be fraught with etiquette gaffs—and we don't want you to fall prey to any of them, so we've compiled a handy go-to guide for being the perfect host or guest, right here! It's not enough for hosts to have a stylish interior designer-curated home and nor is a box of Ferrero Rocher the best way to ingratiate yourself as a guest, so come with us now as we let you in on all the top tips that will make for a visit to remember, for everyone!

1. Be punctual.

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
If you've been invited to somebody's house, you absolutely need to make sure that you're on time. It is more than likely that dinner has been planned for a certain time and you being late could really put a dampener on the proceedings for everyone and that's just plain rude!

2. Offer a welcoming space.

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern style bedroom
If you want to be the ultimate host, you need to be sure that you have prepared a cosy and pretty guest bedroom. Clean, pressed bed linen is a must and some fresh flowers certainly won't go amiss either. Get an air freshener in there too and crack a window!

3. Make a positive entrance.

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entrance,entrance hall,hallway,stairs,gallery,white,brown,wood,dark wood
Before you step foot inside a host's home, try to make sure your shoes are clean or better still, if you know that there is a no-shoes policy in place, pop them off, ready to go! You don't want to be traipsing mud into the hallway, after all!

4. Respect shared spaces.

bathroom POWER 2 BUILD LTD Minimalist bathroom
This is a tip for both guests and hosts! Shared spaces, such as bathrooms, should always be reset to how they looked and smelt when you walked in! We don't want to get graphic here, but always have a quick check of the toilet, sink and think about opening a window while you are in there!

5. Say goodbye to technology for a while.

Tablethalter, Ladestation, manufra - feines aus filz manufra - feines aus filz HouseholdStorage Wood Grey
Regardless of whether you are a guest or the host of a gathering, you need to put the tech items away for an evening and embrace a more traditional method of social interaction; conversation! Phones, tablets and laptops have no place at a party!

6. No asking to smoke inside!

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you are a guest in someone's home, it is always best to assume that there is a no smoking policy in place. This includes e-cigarettes and vapes as well! Simply excuse yourself and pop outside, at which point a host will tell you where you can smoke. 

7. Let the host dictate the events.

dining table, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Minimalist dining room
As a guest, the last thing you should be doing is trying to lead proceedings, so don't go making any whacky suggestions! You might fancy a game of Monopoly, but there is probably a schedule of entertainment and fun already planned, so keep schtum! 

8. Keep an eye on pets and children.

Interior Dog Beds, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers Living roomAccessories & decoration
Naturally, your pets and children will delight you no end, but your guests might not feel the same way! Try to keep your little ones quiet in the morning, if you have overnight guests and ask ahead to find out of anyone has any pet allergies too. 

9. Let overnight guests know your schedule.

Newgate Dormitory Clock The Cotswold Company Country style living room Wood
As a host, there;s nothing worse than having overnight guests that sleep in a lot longer than you! You can negate the awkwardness by letting everyone know what time you plan to serve breakfast and that way, things can get moving within the timeframe that you want them to.

10. Maintain privacy!

Industrial office Desk swinging monkey designs Study/officeDesks
Here's another tip for both guests and hosts! You will want to keep certain areas, such as a home office, private and out of bounds, so just simply lock the door! You're not being untrusting, you;re simply negating an issue arising, so lock anything you want to stay off limits. And guests, you shouldn't really be snooping anyway, so stick to the spaces you know you are definitely welcome!

For more entertaining tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 perfect party gardens for summer socialising.

Are you feeling more prepared for a social event now?

