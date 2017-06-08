Your browser is out-of-date.

9 budget-friendly bathroom makeover ideas that look amazing

1+1=1, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Modern bathroom
Making your bathroom really special can end up costing you a huge amount of money, if you don't know about some brilliant budget tips that can make a big impact for little cash. But today, we're going to let you in on a few ideas that could really get your creativity flowing! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that small changes can have a big effect, if you choose to focus on the right elements, so if you want to get a lot of bang for your upgrade buck, come with us now and think about this fab ideas!

1. Find some funky new taps.

Pink Purple Glass Basin Splashback Style Within Modern bathroom bathroom splashback,purple splashback,wall mounted taps,no tap hole basin,modern bathroom,small bathroom,basin splashback,glass splashback,splashback
Style Within

If you knew what an impact some new taps could make in your bathroom, we don't think you would have waited so long to swap yours out! If absolutely everything else in your bathroom is still working some magic, a new tap could be the perfect finishing touch and it definitely won't cost as much as an entire room revamp!

2. Replace your countertop.

1+1=1, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Modern bathroom
bypierrepetit

We implore you to consider a new countertop for your sink vanity unit, as a small slab of marble, though a little costly, will be a lifetime investment and it will add new style and class to your space instantly. You really can't ever go wrong with a little luxury touch, can you?

3. Choose a striking mirror.

Hall - Brook Green London townhouse My-Studio Ltd Modern bathroom Marble Purple/Violet bathroom,circular,bathroom mirror,marble,marble flooring
My-Studio Ltd

Hall—Brook Green London townhouse

You need a mirror in your bathroom, that's a given, but don't just plump for a really boring or perfunctory one! Something a little more interesting, such as this pretty circular design, creates a unique focal point that really demonstrates your stylish credentials.

4. Update your tiles.

Freshwater Mother of Pearl with Paua Shell ShellShock Designs Walls & flooringTiles
ShellShock Designs

Freshwater Mother of Pearl with Paua Shell

If you've been furrowing your brow at a plain tiled splashback, it might be time to branch out into something a little more exciting! There are a host of incredible designer tiles, which, even on a small scale, will give your bathroom a boost and if you don't need many, surely you can splash out a little more?

5. Add some mirror lighting.

ванная комната в частном доме, Eclectic DesignStudio Eclectic DesignStudio Eclectic style bathroom
Eclectic DesignStudio

With a funky new mirror in place, you might like to think about adding some adjacent task lighting, as this will really help to create a gorgeous ambience, as well as looking brilliant and giving you focussed illumination, where you need it the most.

6. Consider an area rug!

Natural Bathroom Casa Più Arredamenti natural bathroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Natural Bathroom

You might think that rugs and water don't mix well, but you don't have to use your area rug as a bath mat! A pretty rug will add in a more homely element to an otherwise very practical space and could tie it into other room designs more cohesively.

7. How about a little colour?

Colorful Stones Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,stones,pebbles
Pixers

Colorful Stones

Whether you choose to add some vibrant tiles, a painted wall or a really funky statement installation, a little colour will go a long way in a boring bathroom, especially if most of the room is one hue. How about considering a vinyl wall wrap? They're perfect for wet areas and you can customise them.

8. Go all out with your shower curtain.

Bubble Navy Blue Shower Curtain King of Cotton BathroomTextiles & accessories Blue bathroom,cotton,shower curtain
King of Cotton

Bubble Navy Blue Shower Curtain

If you have a shower that doesn't have a screen, your curtain needs to be on point! It's time to ditch the plain one that you've been clinging to for a few months and invest in something a little more interesting a theme-appropriate. Did you know that you can buy custom shower curtains? That's a full on cool option!

9. Invest in an eye-catching accessory.

Mosc Slider Corner Black, Matki Showering Matki Showering BathroomFittings
Matki Showering

Mosc Slider Corner Black

If your bathroom is fairly plan and you basically like it how it is, maybe one statement accessory is all you need to finish it off. Whether you choose a fun piece of art, unusual storage furniture or a dog sculpture in copper wellies (!), just go as bold as you dare and all eyes will be drawn to it!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom planning: tips and trends.

Which of these tips are you planning to try out?

