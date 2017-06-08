9 budget-friendly bathroom makeover ideas that look amazing

Making your bathroom really special can end up costing you a huge amount of money, if you don't know about some brilliant budget tips that can make a big impact for little cash. But today, we're going to let you in on a few ideas that could really get your creativity flowing! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that small changes can have a big effect, if you choose to focus on the right elements, so if you want to get a lot of bang for your upgrade buck, come with us now and think about this fab ideas!
If you knew what an impact some new taps could make in your bathroom, we don't think you would have waited so long to swap yours out! If absolutely everything else in your bathroom is still working some magic, a new tap could be the perfect finishing touch and it definitely won't cost as much as an entire room revamp!
We implore you to consider a new countertop for your sink vanity unit, as a small slab of marble, though a little costly, will be a lifetime investment and it will add new style and class to your space instantly. You really can't ever go wrong with a little luxury touch, can you?
You need a mirror in your bathroom, that's a given, but don't just plump for a really boring or perfunctory one! Something a little more interesting, such as this pretty circular design, creates a unique focal point that really demonstrates your stylish credentials.
If you've been furrowing your brow at a plain tiled splashback, it might be time to branch out into something a little more exciting! There are a host of incredible designer tiles, which, even on a small scale, will give your bathroom a boost and if you don't need many, surely you can splash out a little more?
With a funky new mirror in place, you might like to think about adding some adjacent task lighting, as this will really help to create a gorgeous ambience, as well as looking brilliant and giving you focussed illumination, where you need it the most.
You might think that rugs and water don't mix well, but you don't have to use your area rug as a bath mat! A pretty rug will add in a more homely element to an otherwise very practical space and could tie it into other room designs more cohesively.
Whether you choose to add some vibrant tiles, a painted wall or a really funky statement installation, a little colour will go a long way in a boring bathroom, especially if most of the room is one hue. How about considering a vinyl wall wrap? They're perfect for wet areas and you can customise them.
If you have a shower that doesn't have a screen, your curtain needs to be on point! It's time to ditch the plain one that you've been clinging to for a few months and invest in something a little more interesting a theme-appropriate. Did you know that you can buy custom shower curtains? That's a full on cool option!
If your bathroom is fairly plan and you basically like it how it is, maybe one statement accessory is all you need to finish it off. Whether you choose a fun piece of art, unusual storage furniture or a dog sculpture in copper wellies (!), just go as bold as you dare and all eyes will be drawn to it!
