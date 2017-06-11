A listed home in Plymouth gets a dramatic modern refurb

Here at homify, it does our hearts a world of good whenever we stumble upon a project which sees an old, outdated (and in some cases, ruined) building get styled up into something more appropriate for living purposes. Such is the case with today’s homify 360° discovery, where a listed building got a second chance in life as a residential home, but only after some considerable renovations and refurbishments had taken place.

Plymouth-based experts ADG Bespoke were in charge of this project. Let’s see the stunning new end results.