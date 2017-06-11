Your browser is out-of-date.

A listed home in Plymouth gets a dramatic modern refurb

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style living room
Here at homify, it does our hearts a world of good whenever we stumble upon a project which sees an old, outdated (and in some cases, ruined) building get styled up into something more appropriate for living purposes. Such is the case with today’s homify 360° discovery, where a listed building got a second chance in life as a residential home, but only after some considerable renovations and refurbishments had taken place.

Plymouth-based experts ADG Bespoke were in charge of this project. Let’s see the stunning new end results.

Mixing the old with the new

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style garden
Fortunately, most of the building’s exterior façade was kept, as a sort of vintage throwback to the structure’s past life. This also goes a long way in helping the new additions and interiors contrast with the rustic-looking exteriors. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

A glowing contrast

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style garden
And speaking of contrast, how magical is this image, which shows us how the styled-up interiors offset with the old exteriors once those artificial lighting fixtures are turned on? 

We can even catch a glimpse of some wall art and furniture pieces; however, let’s take a closer look at the insides…

A charming style

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style living room
How deliciously cosy and welcoming! Classic furniture and layered fabrics have joined up with warm colours and eye-catching textures to style up this living room most fantastically. It’s almost as if we’ve stepped into another era.

The cooking/dining space

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style kitchen
What a vision! Ultra modern designs in sleek finishes (the kitchen) contrast with the rustic-looking elements of the dining room. When was the last time walking from the kitchen island to the dining table felt like you were time travelling?

Let’s scope out a few more images of this magnificent project.

Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style kitchen
Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style living room
Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style living room
Old Newnham Farm, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Classic style dining room
Speaking of old to new, let’s see some Inspiration for your next garden makeover.

Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this refurbished home.

