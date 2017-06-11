A listed home in Plymouth gets a dramatic modern refurb

Here at homify, it does our hearts a world of good whenever we stumble upon a project which sees an old, outdated (and in some cases, ruined) building get styled up into something more appropriate for living purposes. Such is the case with today’s homify 360° discovery, where a listed building got a second chance in life as a residential home, but only after some considerable renovations and refurbishments had taken place.
Plymouth-based experts ADG Bespoke were in charge of this project. Let’s see the stunning new end results.
Fortunately, most of the building’s exterior façade was kept, as a sort of vintage throwback to the structure’s past life. This also goes a long way in helping the new additions and interiors contrast with the rustic-looking exteriors.
Whether it's an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
And speaking of contrast, how magical is this image, which shows us how the styled-up interiors offset with the old exteriors once those artificial lighting fixtures are turned on?
We can even catch a glimpse of some wall art and furniture pieces; however, let’s take a closer look at the insides…
How deliciously cosy and welcoming! Classic furniture and layered fabrics have joined up with warm colours and eye-catching textures to style up this living room most fantastically. It’s almost as if we’ve stepped into another era.
What a vision! Ultra modern designs in sleek finishes (the kitchen) contrast with the rustic-looking elements of the dining room. When was the last time walking from the kitchen island to the dining table felt like you were time travelling?
Let’s scope out a few more images of this magnificent project.
