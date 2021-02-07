21 beautiful British back gardens with ideas to copy

If you've been procrastinating about getting your garden sorted, we think that a slew of fabulous finished projects might be the final push you need to get your landscape architect or Gardener over for a cuppa and a planning session! Whether you fancy a contemporary and social garden or a traditional country-style space, filled with plants and flowers, we've got some brilliant ideas for you, right here.

So, let’s be inspired by some of the most beautiful small gardens on homify…



