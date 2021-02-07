21 beautiful British back gardens with ideas to copy

If you've been procrastinating about getting your garden sorted, we think that a slew of fabulous finished projects might be the final push you need to get your landscape architect or Gardener over for a cuppa and a planning session! Whether you fancy a contemporary and social garden or a traditional country-style space, filled with plants and flowers, we've got some brilliant ideas for you, right here.
So, let’s be inspired by some of the most beautiful small gardens on homify…
Adding popping hues (reds, pinks, etc) to your front- or back garden has been proven to add not only character, but also visual spaciousness.
• Trust the landscaping/gardening professionals, since they are pretty clued up on your local climate etc. and how it pertains to front- and back gardens. In addition, working with them also saves you precious time and hassle.
• Plan before you plant. If you’re not prepared to commit, then don’t choose plants that require lots of maintenance. Also, consider the size of those plants/flowers and how they will look in your beautiful small garden before you buy them.
• Be careful with invasive plant species – sometimes they just don’t take to a new climate or soil and, instead of enhancing your garden design, wither and die pretty quickly.
• Don’t plant a tree too close to your home as it could negatively influence your roof, views, amount of incoming sunlight, etc. Always consider its height and branch length.
When you aren't sure what flowers to add, our professionals can help you to figure out what kind of style would suit you best and which options will mingle nicely. Whether it's a dreamy English countryside or a traditional Japanese garden, there are plenty of options for garden design ideas in the UK. Before you make a purchase or a design plan, it's best to start investigating which flowers you'd like in your garden and whether they'll clash or complement. Of course, keep in mind which flowers may be too difficult to upkeep as well.
Again, it's important to start with low-maintenance plants and flowers if you're new to gardening. Don't try to take on too much at once! When you're looking at back garden ideas, consider whether you'd prefer to take care of plants yearly or to keep them up for longer. Perennial and annual aren't the only types of flowers available — biennial is another option. Some plants will break the rules. The takeaway is that you'll need to make a plan and know your garden.
Finally, be a regular in your own garden. By monitoring how your plants take to the climate, what animals might pop by, and any issues that might arise — bugs, cold spells, too much or not enough rain — you'll become an expert on gardening in your own backyard. We hope you enjoyed these garden ideas for the UK.