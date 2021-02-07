Your browser is out-of-date.

21 beautiful British back gardens with ideas to copy

press profile homify
Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
If you've been procrastinating about getting your garden sorted, we think that a slew of fabulous finished projects might be the final push you need to get your landscape architect or Gardener over for a cuppa and a planning session! Whether you fancy a contemporary and social garden or a traditional country-style space, filled with plants and flowers, we've got some brilliant ideas for you, right here. 

So, let’s be inspired by some of the most beautiful small gardens on homify…   


1. Talk about low maintenance but high impact! The simple white beds here and sleek decking are amazing!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

2. Colourful furniture cushions will pick out all the gorgeous hues and design throughout the rest of your garden.

Outdoor garden lounge Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

Outdoor garden lounge

Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

3. Shaped lawns make a very dramatic statement and have an almost heritage look to them! So pretty!

Circular lawns and traditional planting Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

4. Oooh! How about a zen garden design that really sticks to a definite theme. The red and black here is fantastic!

The moon gate with wooden art behind Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

The moon gate with wooden art behind

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

5. Small gardens work so well over multiple levels and with sweet little space dividers! Some colour is fun too!

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Courtyard Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Adding popping hues (reds, pinks, etc) to your front- or back garden has been proven to add not only character, but also visual spaciousness.  

6. We love the idea of building raised planters and trying to grow some food in our gardens, don't you?

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

7. Why waste time with a lawn, if you don't want to commit to the upkeep? A gravelled seating area will look just as great!

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

8. If you like an element of control, a small garden is perfect for some decking, contained wooden planters and a bistro dining set! So sweet!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

9. Using a blend of natural materials will always create a cohesive and beautiful garden. We love the dark stone accents here!

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

10. If you are a social butterfly, you know you have little option but to turn your garden into a lovely outdoor kitchen, right? So handy!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

11. A luscious lawn and bustling borders look wonderful in front of some sharp wooden decking. It's pared back but lovely!

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

12. Slate chippings are a wonderfully high-end take on the classic bark border coverings! What a neat finish they create!

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

13. This garden is such a lot of fun and shows that if you have an eclectic side, it can be extended out to the garden as well!

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

14. What an amazing terrace! The pale flagstones work so well to divide the natural and sociable elements!

Terrace with furniture Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Terrace with furniture

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

15. This is the epitome of an English country garden, with unstructured planting and rugged stones!

Rear Garden Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear Garden

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

16. Isn't it a great idea to make designer furniture pieces the focal point of a garden, rather than the plants? So contemporary!

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

17. What's not to love here? The shaped lawn, colourful borders and lovely pergola are all utterly beautiful.

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

18. The blend of natural stone and pared back wood here is creating a fantastic warm ambience. Love that pond as well!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Stone gabion walls are such a modern aesthetic that make a definite statement. The industrial overtones are just so chic!

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

20. The contrast of bright white and luscious green in this garden is inspirational. The contemporary finish is so undeniable as well.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

21. This beautiful back garden design really proves the power of effective outdoor lighting and has so many inspirational elements. Just look at those lawn lights!

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The do’s of back garden ideas

Contemporary Garden Design In Golders Green Hampstead Garden Design Modern garden
Hampstead Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design In Golders Green

Hampstead Garden Design
Hampstead Garden Design
Hampstead Garden Design

• Trust the landscaping/gardening professionals, since they are pretty clued up on your local climate etc. and how it pertains to front- and back gardens. In addition, working with them also saves you precious time and hassle. 

• Plan before you plant. If you’re not prepared to commit, then don’t choose plants that require lots of maintenance. Also, consider the size of those plants/flowers and how they will look in your beautiful small garden before you buy them. 


The don’ts of back garden ideas

Garden Design, Concept Landscape Architects Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects

Garden Design

Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects
Concept Landscape Architects

• Be careful with invasive plant species – sometimes they just don’t take to a new climate or soil and, instead of enhancing your garden design, wither and die pretty quickly. 

• Don’t plant a tree too close to your home as it could negatively influence your roof, views, amount of incoming sunlight, etc. Always consider its height and branch length. 

Since we’re busy sprucing up our exterior spaces, why not take a look at these 23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas


Don't forget about arrangement! The key to a beautiful back garden is adding the right flowers in the right places.

Town garden planting design, Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd Modern garden
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd

Town garden planting design

Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd

When you aren't sure what flowers to add, our professionals can help you to figure out what kind of style would suit you best and which options will mingle nicely. Whether it's a dreamy English countryside or a traditional Japanese garden, there are plenty of options for garden design ideas in the UK. Before you make a purchase or a design plan, it's best to start investigating which flowers you'd like in your garden and whether they'll clash or complement. Of course, keep in mind which flowers may be too difficult to upkeep as well.


Perennial or annual? Take this into account when coming up with garden design ideas.

Cirsium rivulare 'Atropurpureum' homify Country style garden
homify

Cirsium rivulare 'Atropurpureum'

homify
homify
homify

Again, it's important to start with low-maintenance plants and flowers if you're new to gardening. Don't try to take on too much at once! When you're looking at back garden ideas, consider whether you'd prefer to take care of plants yearly or to keep them up for longer. Perennial and annual aren't the only types of flowers available — biennial is another option. Some plants will break the rules. The takeaway is that you'll need to make a plan and know your garden.

Scroll through this ideabook to inspire your garden landscape plan.

Know thy garden — be a regular!

Town garden planting design, Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd Modern garden
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd

Town garden planting design

Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd
Bea Ray Garden Design Ltd

Finally, be a regular in your own garden. By monitoring how your plants take to the climate, what animals might pop by, and any issues that might arise — bugs, cold spells, too much or not enough rain — you'll become an expert on gardening in your own backyard. We hope you enjoyed these garden ideas for the UK.

14 multi-level garden concepts to step up your home
Did you spot some elements that you want in your back garden?

