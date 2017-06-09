Your browser is out-of-date.

15 unforgettable British barn conversions

press profile homify
Lower Brook Barn, David Village Lighting David Village Lighting GardenLighting
A stunning barn conversion, out in the British countryside, is a dream for so many of us. But we think that if we show you some of our all-time favourites right now, you might just make the move! You only live once, so if you are considering buying or even building a new home, you might want to get in touch with your friendly neighbourhood architect, to see how much a brilliant barn conversion might cost. 

If you take an unconverted barn, you can really put your own stamp on the interior design, installing the perfect number of bedrooms and bespoke touches that gently acknowledge the history of the building, but even a fully converted space will give you the chance to create your perfect home as well! Come with us now as we show you some fabulous barn facades, so you can make more of an informed decision as to the style you'd love!

1. This is such a modern take on a barn conversion, with almost more glazing than brick! LOVE that open-plan interior as well!

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Classic style kitchen
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Brancaster, North Norfolk, UK

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

2. The heritage of this barn has been protected perfectly and the facade has been gently converted for comfortable living, with pretty rustic glazing.

Country Barn Conversion Hobson's Choice Modern kitchen
Hobson's Choice

Country Barn Conversion

Hobson's Choice
Hobson&#39;s Choice
Hobson's Choice

3. WOW! Could this be the ultimate in unadulterated barns? Chunky stone and simple glazing makes for such an oldy-worldy look!

Exterior wall lights David Village Lighting GardenLighting
David Village Lighting

Exterior wall lights

David Village Lighting
David Village Lighting
David Village Lighting

4. There is such a wonderful melding of new and old here! Even the new glass sections have been kept so understated, to allow the building to speak for itself.

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern windows & doors
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

5. How about a really classic barn conversion now? We adore the combination of agricultural black wood cladding and a rustic red pantile roof here! We'd love to live here!

Front Elevation Beech Architects Country house
Beech Architects

Front Elevation

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

6. Speaking of black cladding, just look at this ENORMOUS barn conversion! The incredible roof here makes us picture all sorts of spectacular beam displays inside and that garden! WOAH!

Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth, Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography—barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

7. Vintage carts and wheels aside, this barn conversion is so authentic. Sage green woodwork is the ultimate finishing touch that helps to blend the modern additions in perfectly.

The Barn Building from Outside Vanessa Rhodes Interiors Country style living room
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors

The Barn Building from Outside

Vanessa Rhodes Interiors
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors
Vanessa Rhodes Interiors

8. This barn is fascinating! Look at it form one angle and it could still be a farm building, but swing around to another side and you have an open-plan, glass-encased marvel! Talk about the best of both worlds.

Stunning Exterior The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design & Build

Stunning Exterior

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

9. We only wanted to give you a snippet of this home, as we are going to pop a link to the whole project below. What you think is a traditional barn conversion opens up into an eclectic masterpiece!

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior KSR Architects Rustic style houses
KSR Architects

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior

KSR Architects
KSR Architects
KSR Architects

See more of this AMAZING home, here: A Sensational Oxfordshire Barn Conversion.

10. Have you ever seen a barn conversion as contemporary as this one? Bold, beautiful and so swish, this could be the future of rural housing!

Barn Conversion, Geoff Sellick Architectural & Interior Design
Geoff Sellick Architectural & Interior Design

Barn Conversion

Geoff Sellick Architectural & Interior Design
Geoff Sellick Architectural &amp; Interior Design
Geoff Sellick Architectural & Interior Design

11. We love the way that this rustic barn is so perfectly seated within its surroundings. The lighting is phenomenal too and offers such a warm ambience!

Exterior Hart Design and Construction Country style houses
Hart Design and Construction

Exterior

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

12. Blimey! Just look at how much the original building here is being respected during the conversion process! Large, impressive but so unadulterated. We love this approach!

Converted barn Hetreed Ross Architects Country style houses
Hetreed Ross Architects

Converted barn

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

13. Now for something REALLY different! This amazing home has been built underneath a crumbling but listed barn! We bet you never thought you'd see a subterranean barn conversion!

Underhill House PPS7, Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

Underhill House PPS7

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

14. Is this a barn conversion or a wood-clad mansion? This home is charm and style personified and we might be developing an obsession for black cladding!

Barn Conversion with Oak Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Rustic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Barn Conversion with Oak Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

15. If you love the idea of building a contemporary and unusual home, you can still consider a barn conversion. Just look at this UNREAL project! The angles are staggering!

Rural Office for Architecture Modern houses
Rural Office for Architecture

Rural Office for Architecture
Rural Office for Architecture
Rural Office for Architecture
The extraordinary home with an epic surprise feature
Are you feeling unable to resist a barn conversion home now?

