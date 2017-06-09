15 unforgettable British barn conversions

A stunning barn conversion, out in the British countryside, is a dream for so many of us. But we think that if we show you some of our all-time favourites right now, you might just make the move! You only live once, so if you are considering buying or even building a new home, you might want to get in touch with your friendly neighbourhood architect, to see how much a brilliant barn conversion might cost.

If you take an unconverted barn, you can really put your own stamp on the interior design, installing the perfect number of bedrooms and bespoke touches that gently acknowledge the history of the building, but even a fully converted space will give you the chance to create your perfect home as well! Come with us now as we show you some fabulous barn facades, so you can make more of an informed decision as to the style you'd love!