9 clever garden ideas for people who don't like gardening

We're going to be totally honest here and admit that we'd all love a fabulous garden, but we really don't have the inclination to spend endless hours weeding and curating a dreamy outside space. Wow, it feels good to admit that! The question is, how can we get that outdoor paradise that we all crave, without giving up every hour of free time? Well, professional gardeners have some amazing tips for doing exactly that and we salute them for being so frank about them. Come with us now as we spill the beans and give you all the advice you need for a perfect garden that needs minimal effort and revel in your neighbours' envy!
If you don't want to wave goodbye to your Sundays as a result of endless mowing, strimming and trimming, you have to avoid laying a large lawn. It's too much effort to maintain and if they get either too wet or too dry, they look so tatty!
Why not think about making a patio the main event in your garden? A few paving slabs, some striking furniture and a good use of your space will all result in an easy to maintain area that has massive social potential and looks after itself.
We know that you might like the look of exotic plant varieties, but they usually need a lot more care and maintenance than hardier ones. Take our advice and limit your plant choices to one or two varieties, as that way, you won't get your care plan wrong!
Raised beds are a fantastic way to make sure that your landscaping never gets too overgrown or out of your control. A simple bit of weeding every now and then will keep your beds looking great and they won't ever be able to spread further than you want them too!
The ultimate in easy landscaping schemes, planting all evergreen plants means that you will have a wonderful display all year round and all you'll need to commit to is the occasional trim, which a professional can do for you for little expense.
Hardy little shrubs are a great choice for no-effort gardens, but don't just bunch them all together. Dot them around your garden and you'll have a deliberate-looking display that doesn't feel too sparse or understated. All the illusion of a fantastic garden, with none of the planning!
If you have any mature trees in your garden, you have the makings of a fabulous outdoor space already! Simply make them your main focal point, by adding lights or seating and boom! A stunning garden that needs very little from you!
If raised beds seem like too much trouble, you can still contain your plants by using a myriad of pots and planters. The best part about this tip is that you can easily move your containers around, to always keep your garden design evolving and different!
If you simply can't face having a garden without the luscious greenery that a lawn provides, how about laying some artificial lawn? The varieties of faux grass that are now freely available are SO realistic now and you'll get that lovely lawn look, without any effort required! Perfection!
