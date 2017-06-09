Your browser is out-of-date.

9 clever garden ideas for people who don't like gardening

Regent's Park garden, MyLandscapes Garden Design MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden
We're going to be totally honest here and admit that we'd all love a fabulous garden, but we really don't have the inclination to spend endless hours weeding and curating a dreamy outside space. Wow, it feels good to admit that! The question is, how can we get that outdoor paradise that we all crave, without giving up every hour of free time? Well, professional gardeners have some amazing tips for doing exactly that and we salute them for being so frank about them. Come with us now as we spill the beans and give you all the advice you need for a perfect garden that needs minimal effort and revel in your neighbours' envy!

1. Steer clear of grass!

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

If you don't want to wave goodbye to your Sundays as a result of endless mowing, strimming and trimming, you have to avoid laying a large lawn. It's too much effort to maintain and if they get either too wet or too dry, they look so tatty! 

2. Make seating your focus.

Outdoor Seating Borrowed Space Modern garden Outdoor seating,garden furniture
Borrowed Space

Why not think about making a patio the main event in your garden? A few paving slabs, some striking furniture and a good use of your space will all result in an easy to maintain area that has massive social potential and looks after itself.

3. Be selective about your flower choices.

Roof terrace bespoke planters MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden rooftop,terrace,modern,planters
MyLandscapes Garden Design

We know that you might like the look of exotic plant varieties, but they usually need a lot more care and maintenance than hardier ones. Take our advice and limit your plant choices to one or two varieties, as that way, you won't get your care plan wrong!

5. Use raised beds to maintain control.

Raised Bed around Tree Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Country style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Raised beds are a fantastic way to make sure that your landscaping never gets too overgrown or out of your control. A simple bit of weeding every now and then will keep your beds looking great and they won't ever be able to spread further than you want them too!

6. Go for evergreens.

After Front Garden Garden Ninja Ltd
Garden Ninja Ltd

The ultimate in easy landscaping schemes, planting all evergreen plants means that you will have a wonderful display all year round and all you'll need to commit to is the occasional trim, which a professional can do for you for little expense. 

6. Dot your shrubs around.

Topiary Spheres and a funky hedge Niwaki Eclectic style garden
Niwaki

Hardy little shrubs are a great choice for no-effort gardens, but don't just bunch them all together. Dot them around your garden and you'll have a deliberate-looking display that doesn't feel too sparse or understated. All the illusion of a fantastic garden, with none of the planning!

7. Make a mature tree your main feature.

Fig Tree Cottage, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

If you have any mature trees in your garden, you have the makings of a fabulous outdoor space already! Simply make them your main focal point, by adding lights or seating and boom! A stunning garden that needs very little from you!

8. Corral your plants into pots.

Plant Stand- Grey homify GardenFurniture
homify

If raised beds seem like too much trouble, you can still contain your plants by using a myriad of pots and planters. The best part about this tip is that you can easily move your containers around, to always keep your garden design evolving and different!

9. Fake it until you make it.

Contemporary rear garden with composite decking and artificial grass as view 1 but hedge more established Mike Bradley Garden Design
Mike Bradley Garden Design

If you simply can't face having a garden without the luscious greenery that a lawn provides, how about laying some artificial lawn? The varieties of faux grass that are now freely available are SO realistic now and you'll get that lovely lawn look, without any effort required! Perfection!

For more garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Low-maintenance garden ideas.

Did you spot an idea here that you can easily commit to?

