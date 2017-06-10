What you need to know before knocking through a wall

If the open-plan interior trend is really speaking to you, and you know that you won't be satisfied with your home until you've tried it, we applaud your tenacity! But, before you do anything, we want you to know what knocking out a wall or two actually entails. Architects will be the first to tell you that it's not just a case of taking a sledgehammer to those pesky living room walls that you no longer want, so before you reach for your tool kit, take a look at this list of must-know factors and then get planning in earnest!