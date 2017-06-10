Your browser is out-of-date.

10 space-saving solutions for seriously small kitchens

homify Industrial style kitchen
We've said it before and we'll say it again; a small kitchen is nothing to bemoan! When you see how many fantastically innovative storage and organisation solutions there are out there right now, being suggested to clients by forward-thinking kitchen planners, you'll be shocked at how much more functional and stylish even the most teeny-tiny of kitchens can become. Don't go thinking that these ideas are a temporary or emergency fix though, as they honestly are brilliant AND beautiful, so let's take a look!

1. Choose small but powerful appliances.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA Modern kitchen
ARCHITETTO MARIANTONIETTA CANEPA

Let's start with a practical idea! Choosing smaller versions of necessary appliances is always a good move, but don't negate power! You might need to spend a little more to get a high-functioning small oven, but trust us when we say it will be worth it, just in terms of how much prep space you can claw back. Built-in options are always a good call!

2. Have a single bowl sink.

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey sink,grey kitchen,belfast sink,exposed brick,brick wall,brass taps,brass hardware,shaker kitchen,design,interiors,home,style
deVOL Kitchens

We know that a busy household can always make good use of a double-bowl sink, but in a small room, you simply can't spare the worktop space! A single bowl will be wonderfully efficient and might even help you to get better at doing the dishes too!

3. Choose an under-mounted sink

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Classic style kitchen kitchen,kitchen sink,handmade kitchen,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,painted kitchen,quartz worktop,kitchen tap
Rencraft

Speaking of sinks, if you want to claw back as much work surface as is humanly possible, you need to consider a sunk that mounts under your counter. You might think that a couple of inches isn't really worth it, but when it comes to preparing your food, you'll be glad of every millimetre!

4. Have hanging wall storage.

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

In a tiny kitchen, you never want to drown out all the space by having overbearing top cupboards everywhere, which is why stylish, semi-industrial hanging racks are such a great idea. They look beautiful and offer so much practicality as well.

5. Install a 'do all' island.

Kitchen island butchers block top Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
Country Interiors

A multifunctional island is a brilliant idea for small kitchens, as you get extra work surface, more storage and even somewhere to eat. An even better plan is to have your island on wheels, so you can easily move it to where you need it.

6. Open narrow spaces with a pull-out pantry.

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lisa Melvin Design

Narrow pockets of space in your kitchen don't have to just go to waste, as pull-out larder shelving gives you access to a wealth of extra storage! Needing as little as 20cm, these innovative shelving solutions are fast-becoming a real staple in small kitchens.

7. Scale back on the hardware.

KITCHEN Landmass London Modern kitchen
Landmass London

This is a GREAT tip! A small kitchen can feel even more enclosed and hard to navigate if you have bulky handles on all of your cabinet doors, which is why a handle-free design is such a good idea. You can either choose doors with integrated handle grooves or use pus-to-open technology. Simple, yet effective!

8. Build cabinets up to the ceiling.

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

If you are going to have top cupboards in your kitchen, consider building them all the way up to the ceiling, to get a seamless look and as much storage space as is humanly possible. Doors that pivot and open vertically can really make the most of the space too.

9. Remove the main entrance door.

Mixed Ivory and Stone Grey gloss units Kitchencraft Modern kitchen Multicolored kitchen,kitchen lighting,kitchen worktop,kitchen design,kitchen appliances,open space living,open plan kitchen,modern
Kitchencraft

If you want your kitchen to feel bigger, a fantastic tip is to remove the door. It sounds so simple, but it really will work to give you a more open and spacious aesthetic and more than that, it will help natural light to flow more easily as well.

10. Scale back your belongings.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Finally, we have a very practical tip for you. If you have a small kitchen, the simplest way to make it feel bigger is to totally declutter it. Remove anything you don't need, don't have bulky accessories on the counters and strive to keep it clean and tidy. This really does go a long way; we promise!

For more small kitchen ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Extreme Small Kitchen Makeovers.

This floating house is Poole's most intriguing family home
Did you spot a brilliant solution for your small kitchen here?

