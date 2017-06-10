10 space-saving solutions for seriously small kitchens

We've said it before and we'll say it again; a small kitchen is nothing to bemoan! When you see how many fantastically innovative storage and organisation solutions there are out there right now, being suggested to clients by forward-thinking kitchen planners, you'll be shocked at how much more functional and stylish even the most teeny-tiny of kitchens can become. Don't go thinking that these ideas are a temporary or emergency fix though, as they honestly are brilliant AND beautiful, so let's take a look!
Let's start with a practical idea! Choosing smaller versions of necessary appliances is always a good move, but don't negate power! You might need to spend a little more to get a high-functioning small oven, but trust us when we say it will be worth it, just in terms of how much prep space you can claw back. Built-in options are always a good call!
We know that a busy household can always make good use of a double-bowl sink, but in a small room, you simply can't spare the worktop space! A single bowl will be wonderfully efficient and might even help you to get better at doing the dishes too!
Speaking of sinks, if you want to claw back as much work surface as is humanly possible, you need to consider a sunk that mounts under your counter. You might think that a couple of inches isn't really worth it, but when it comes to preparing your food, you'll be glad of every millimetre!
In a tiny kitchen, you never want to drown out all the space by having overbearing top cupboards everywhere, which is why stylish, semi-industrial hanging racks are such a great idea. They look beautiful and offer so much practicality as well.
A multifunctional island is a brilliant idea for small kitchens, as you get extra work surface, more storage and even somewhere to eat. An even better plan is to have your island on wheels, so you can easily move it to where you need it.
Narrow pockets of space in your kitchen don't have to just go to waste, as pull-out larder shelving gives you access to a wealth of extra storage! Needing as little as 20cm, these innovative shelving solutions are fast-becoming a real staple in small kitchens.
This is a GREAT tip! A small kitchen can feel even more enclosed and hard to navigate if you have bulky handles on all of your cabinet doors, which is why a handle-free design is such a good idea. You can either choose doors with integrated handle grooves or use pus-to-open technology. Simple, yet effective!
If you are going to have top cupboards in your kitchen, consider building them all the way up to the ceiling, to get a seamless look and as much storage space as is humanly possible. Doors that pivot and open vertically can really make the most of the space too.
If you want your kitchen to feel bigger, a fantastic tip is to remove the door. It sounds so simple, but it really will work to give you a more open and spacious aesthetic and more than that, it will help natural light to flow more easily as well.
Finally, we have a very practical tip for you. If you have a small kitchen, the simplest way to make it feel bigger is to totally declutter it. Remove anything you don't need, don't have bulky accessories on the counters and strive to keep it clean and tidy. This really does go a long way; we promise!
