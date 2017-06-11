​The Gateshead home with ridiculously lavish interiors

Our newest homify 360° gem really is a dazzling discovery – the super sleek interiors of a home in Gateshead that remind us how elegant and timeless the classic design style can be.
Certain homes just have a certain ambience about them, a vibe that showcases a graceful lifestyle that goes hand in hand with stylish furnishings and chic décor pieces – and this example is certainly one of those.
What a high-class style this entryway is! Polished oversized floor tiles; an upholstered credenza; a sleek and shiny mirror to double the dazzle; and a light neutral colour palette to ensure a timeless look.
The living room also knows how to bring the glamour, especially with that eye-catching chandelier and sleek-style coffee table. But let’s not overlook the layered fabrics and how the plush carpet, window drapes, scatter cushions and oh-so soft sofas add a lavish quality to the space.
How often do we see rooms styled up with patterned wallpaper? Not very often, right? Well, this dining room reminds us how refined the right wallpaper can be. And note the clever link between the leafy patterns and the foliage on the table, as well as the garden view outside.
As far as colour coding goes, it would seem that this bedroom opted for a blue hue, ensuring a slightly royal look for this sleeping space. Of course the full length mirror (which doubles up as a striking headboard) doesn’t hurt, either.
Let’s see if the other bedrooms flaunt different colours – and what the rest of this gorgeous home looks like!
