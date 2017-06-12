A thoroughly charming cottage conversion in Angus

Architectural firm Roundhouse Architecture Ltd from St. Cyrus bring us today’s homify 360° highlight – a country cottage in a lush green landscape in Edzel that sports a stylish extension. Oh, and the cottage also boasts picturesque views of the adjoining mill pond.
We start at the front – the porch, which has been given a new look with some colour. And just see how the painted (and timber-clad) volume contrasts with the stone structure at the back. Talk about impressive first impressions.
Bet you didn’t expect such a classy kitchen on the inside! Dolled up in a country style and flaunting a supreme neutral/stone colour palette, the kitchen also ensures some visual detail via its patterns and textures.
Leading off from the kitchen is the sitting room, which seems to be the perfect little country-style room where one can relax and socialise with good friends.
Of course the lush landscape flowing indoors is not the only eye-catching feature here. Just have a look at those high ceilings that go a long way in making this cosy little sitting room seem more majestic and welcoming. Expertly placed skylights ensure natural light flows indoors on a daily basis.
