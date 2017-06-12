Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant family home with some serious bling

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Today’s homify 360° piece comes to us from Graeme Fuller Design Ltd in Gateshead, who had the stunning opportunity to style up the interiors of a family home. The professionals took full advantage of the occasion to show what they are capable of, opting for a classic design with all the right touches: sleek finishes, dazzling materials, patterned touches and an overall graceful ambience.

But let’s add some visual representation so you can see for yourself…

The entryway

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

It can be quite difficult to style up an entryway, seeing as it tends to be rather small. However, these experts had no trouble flaunting a flattering first impression in a limited amount of legroom: an oversized mirror in a dazzling golden frame; damask wallpaper in a stone-grey palette; carpeted stairs that beckon us to travel to the next level; and oversized floor tiles to ensure a subtle pattern for the flooring space – done!

The living room

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Elegance and glamour combine in the living room, and let’s not forget the commitment to dazzle via the mirrored surfaces. But our favourite touches here have to be those leather sofas that are most prominent due to their rich colours and textured material. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

The bedroom

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

A graceful colour palette greets us in this bedroom, yet it’s those bedside tables and wall art framing the headboard that really inspire us. And just notice the subtle style added into the room via that ceiling light and how it ensures a delightful interplay between lighting and shadow that bounces around the entire room.

The children’s room

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

We are just crazy about this bedroom’s equestrian theme and how it translates into décor without going overboard – and that timber focal wall ensures a most rustic contrast!

So far each and every room we’ve seen has delivered at least one stunning piece of inspiration – let’s gather some more!

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

The perfect space, or not really your style? Tell us what you think of this home’s interior design...

