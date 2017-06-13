​This Aberdeenshire home is a rural slice of paradise

We’re off to Aberdeenshire today to catch a glimpse of a modern (yet not overly sleek) family home filled to the brim with inspiration, from wallpaper to the choice of ceiling lights. However, this house is also quite fortunate as it sports a rather comfortable amount of legroom, meaning more room (and potential) for furniture and décor!

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd from St. Cyrus is the professional team in charge of this homify 360°.