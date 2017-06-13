Your browser is out-of-date.

​This Aberdeenshire home is a rural slice of paradise

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
We’re off to Aberdeenshire today to catch a glimpse of a modern (yet not overly sleek) family home filled to the brim with inspiration, from wallpaper to the choice of ceiling lights. However, this house is also quite fortunate as it sports a rather comfortable amount of legroom, meaning more room (and potential) for furniture and décor!

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd from St. Cyrus is the professional team in charge of this homify 360°.

An eye-catching build

Quite the impressive body the house flaunts! Just look at those pitched roofs, stone-clad surfaces and, our favourite, the double-high windows that undoubtedly usher in buckets of friendly sunshine on a daily basis!

The culinary space

To enhance its spacious interior, the kitchen shares its open-plan layout with a living room (around the corner) and a dining room. A sleek and subtle approach has been taken for the cabinetry – notice those snow-white hues and the fact that there are no knobs or handles.

But our favourite piece here definitely has to be those elegant ceiling pendants – any lighting fixture that resembles a wine glass gets our vote of approval!

The dining corner

Two things announce the presence of the dining space: the classic style of the furniture, and the patterned wallpaper conjuring up a most impressive focal piece. 

The elegant bathing corner

In the bathroom, we locate a bathing spot that looks like it’s been designed for royalty: a free-standing, oval-shape tub in front of a focal wall in a stone-grey hue that provides just a touch of dazzle via its mosaic tiling. 

And just see that skylight that expertly brings in natural lighting while also providing perfect privacy from prying neighbour eyes.

Let’s see some more images of this house’s design.

What design ideas are you copying for your own home?

