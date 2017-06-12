Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Amazing and Unique Kitchen Wall Design Inspirations to Impress Your Guests

Leigh Leigh
Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style kitchen
The perfect kitchen looks completely different for each of us, because it always comes down to personal taste. Whether you want a typical country-style house or a modern design with clean lines and luxurious surfaces, our kitchens should be unique depending on our individuality. 

This is the space where you can really get creative! And not just with the furniture and accessories—there are all sorts of ways to enhance the heart of the home.

This is why today at homify, we are going to zone in on the kitchen walls. They offer all sorts of possibilities to spice up the heart of the home .

Let's take a look!

1. Vinyl stickers

Let's start with a simple idea, which can be implemented in every kitchen without much effort. Opt for chic, vinyl stickers that will beautify your kitchen with lightening speed. What's more is that you can customize them!

2. A mirror wall

For a bright, friendly and inviting ambiance, opt for large windows that allow plenty of natural light to flow into the interior space.

If you don't have large windows, why not opt for mirrors across the walls. This will reflect the light, creating a bright environment.

Also have a look at these tips: bathe your home in natural light.

3. Put the tiles together

If you find white tiles boring, opt for a more exciting tiled wall. Create an individual design by choosing tiles with patterns and colors. This will result in a kind of patchwork effect.

4. Glass

Whether you opt for large windows or a complete glass front, a kitchen always looks bright and beautiful! This will allow for panoramic views of the surrounding garden while connecting the interior and exterior spaces.

5. Wood in the kitchen

Wood is not always the most obvious choice for the kitchen but with a good seal, it can be very practical! 

Use wood for the walls for a warm, cozy and rustic ambiance. Natural materials are always beautiful.

6. Vinyl plates

We've already shown you how beautiful vinyl stickers can be. However, you can also opt for a vinyl plate like this one. It is easy to clean too.

7. Original and creative

Paint a wall black in the kitchen and use it as a chalk board. Write funny sayings, memos for the family or a shopping list. This is an original idea that adds charm to the kitchen.

8. Hand-painted tiles

Artful tiles, painted by hand are perhaps not the cheapest option but they can beautify the kitchen wall. They can create a very unique design that looks like a piece of art!

9. Creative design possibilities with tiles

We've seen how artistic tiles can bring beauty to a kitchen, but tiles hold all sorts of possibilities. Here we can see how part of the wall is covered in tiles, creating an abstract pattern.

Also have a look at this article: 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

How would you enhance your kitchen walls?

