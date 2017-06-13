Your browser is out-of-date.

8 silly mistakes to avoid when gardening

Leigh Leigh
Kleurrijke achtertuin, Carla Wilhelm Carla Wilhelm Country style garden
Summer time is gardening time, and the ideal opportunity to bring a fresh look and feel to the outdoor area. Whether you want to change some small details or enhance bigger elements, there are all sorts of ways to create a beautiful and stylish garden!

Don't forget, however, that your garden should be functional too.

This is why today at homify, we have put together an article that will show you 8 mistakes to avoid when gardening. By avoiding these, you'll end up with a garden that looks like it's been created by a landscaper!

1. Mistake one: no garden paths

Without fixed garden paths in the garden, you're doing your outdoor area a disservice.

A garden path allows you to get across the garden without having to walk on the lawn or damage the plants or flowers.

It also adds a stunning design!

Have a look at this article for inspiration: 7 beautiful DIY garden paths that you can create in one day.

2. Mistake two: a garden bed without a strategy

Kleurrijke achtertuin, Carla Wilhelm Carla Wilhelm Country style garden
Whether you want an accurate and clean flower bed or a romantically wild design—it is entirely up to your personal tastes. However, the planning should be well thought out so that the colors and height of the plants and flowers work in harmony with one another. 

You also need to think about what your flowers or plants need. Those that need sunshine should be in the sun while those that need shade should be in the shade.

3. Mistake three: furniture without comfort

Pimlico - Terraza, JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista JoanMa Roig / Paisatgista Modern garden
To make the most of your garden, you need to opt for comfortable garden furniture. Think about comfortable chairs, benches, loungers and tables! This is an investment worth making.

Tip: Opt for furniture that will last in all weather conditions.

4. Mistake four: chaotic mix of styles

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden
Does your garden feature garden gnomes, statues of Buddha, opulent flowers and a minimalist style all at the same time?

While you should have an individual and creative garden, you should also make sure it isn't too overwhelming. Opt for a cool, harmonious look and feel that sticks to one style.

5. Mistake five: too much work

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
A lot of gardeners don't end up enjoying their garden because they are too busy working in it! Of course, you need to put some effort into your garden, but don't overdo it. It should be a fun space that allows you to connect with nature.

6. Mistake six: no sun protection

homify Modern garden
It does not matter if you enjoy sunbathing, an awning, roofed pergola, umbrella or terrace roof is vital for adequate sun protection. You need shade in the extreme sun. A roof of sorts also allows you to enjoy this space in the rain!

7. Mistake seven: inferior materials

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

As we've mentioned before, inferior materials deteriorate quickly outside. The weather conditions cause wear and tear.

This is why it's important to invest in high-quality outdoor furniture that will last for many years to come. 

8. Mistake eight: without a certain something

homify Classic style garden
While your garden or outdoor area may at first glance be perfectly designed, it could be possible that it's missing a certain something. Remember that you want eye-catching details that radiate personality, character and charm. Think creative plants, unique furniture and colorful sculptures.

Also have a look at this article: Home improvement: 6 tips for making a garden overnight.

The Esher family home that grew in style
Are you guilty of any of these mistakes?

