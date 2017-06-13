The Esher family home that grew in style

Professional home-building team Totus take the wheel for our newest homify 360° piece: a project that saw a wide yet narrow house on a large plot in Esher require a stylish touch up.

The solution? Extending the front, side and back of the house, as well as adding a new roof structure and a third floor. The landscaping factor was also enhanced.

Fortunately, all the hard work wasn’t for nothing, as the end result saw the property nearly tripling in size and doubling in value.