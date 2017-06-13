The Esher family home that grew in style

Professional home-building team Totus take the wheel for our newest homify 360° piece: a project that saw a wide yet narrow house on a large plot in Esher require a stylish touch up.
The solution? Extending the front, side and back of the house, as well as adding a new roof structure and a third floor. The landscaping factor was also enhanced.
Fortunately, all the hard work wasn’t for nothing, as the end result saw the property nearly tripling in size and doubling in value.
Don’t you love the striking-yet-also-subtle design scheme of the façade? Cubic shapes make up the ground-floor level, while the top-floor storey rises quite dramatically and ends in a pitched roof – with everything coated in a neat monochrome palette.
And let’s not forget the fabulous commitment to the outdoor spaces, which not only includes the garden/landscape trimmings, but also that generous stone-floor terrace.
You know a staircase has been designed correctly when you want to look at it, like this delightful creation. Flaunting an almost spiral design, the timber steps curve ever so slightly as the staircase transport us upstairs.
And kudos to whoever decided that the space underneath deserved a comfy lounger – beauty and functionality in one!
It is our opinion that this living room doubles up most perfectly as both an informal and formal space. It looks neat enough for formal occasions, like entertaining colleagues from work, yet also comes off perfectly comfortable for when one wants to lounge around with a good book.
Need a professional touch in your living room (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
This bedroom goes a long way in reminding us about the importance of wallpaper, and how it’s not only meant for children’s rooms. Do you really think this bedroom would have been as elegant and stylish without that damask-patterned wall?
Let’s catch a glimpse of some more photographs detailing this house’s fabulous design.
