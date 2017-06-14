Your browser is out-of-date.

The IKEA items we all want (and most of us already have!)

Leigh Leigh
Reforma integral y de mobiliario en Travessera de les Cort de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern living room Concrete Grey
It's inevitable that IKEA furniture finds its way into home design by our top designers and decorators. This is wonderful because IKEA is budget-friendly and can be incredibly versatile and of course, very beautiful. 

If you are looking for ideas to decorate your home in a cheap, modern and beautiful way, then this is the article for you! We have put together a wide range of furniture and other items to inspire you. 

Next time you go to an IKEA store, you'll want to buy the following!

1. HOLMSEL armchair

A Coruña for rent!, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

In a living room, office or even a bedroom, an armchair always works well!

It doesn't only create a comfortable place to sit but aesthetically, it enriches the space.

You don't need an overstuffed chair to pack a punch either! Choose an HOLMSEL armchair and decorate it with a colorful cushion.

2. KALLAX shelf

homify Rustic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The KALLAX shelf is a furniture item that sells out fast in Ikea. It is practical, versatile and pretty!

You can choose the color and the size and use it to divide spaces or enhance a wall.

3. HENSVIK crib and HEMNES chest of drawers

046 | Quarto bebé, Ericeira, Mafra, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores T2 Arquitectura & Interiores Eclectic style nursery/kids room
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores

T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores
T2 Arquitectura & Interiores

This baby room is very inspirational thanks to the charming IKEA furniture. 

These designers have furnished this room with a HENSVIK crib and a HEMNES dresser, which also serves as a diaper changer. It's amazing!

It is not only the furniture that is important, but the planning and decor too! Remember that money doesn't always necessary buy style…

4. BYAS mobile TV stand

Reforma integral y de mobiliario en Travessera de les Cort de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

Are you looking for a mobile TV stand for your home? we have the perfect solution for you: the mobile BYÅS!

This mobile TV stand is used by many design professionals because of its simplicity and versatility. It also features plenty of storage space.

5. Chest of drawers and HEMNES bed

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you look at this bedroom, you may not be able to spot the Ikea furniture straight away. However, both the bed and the dresser are from the HEMNES range of IKEA furniture.

The textiles and wallpaper bring a personal and distinct touch to the room.

6. BYHOLMA/MARIEBERG armchair and KIVIK sofa

Reforma integral y de mobiliario en Travessera de les Cort de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern living room Concrete Grey
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

When we enter an IKEA store, we may feel a little lost among all of the supplies and products. This is why it's a good idea to see what others are using in their home.

Here we come across a KIVIK sofa in a grey color. It is a three-seater that is very comfortable. It also fits into all sorts of styles and designs and is perfect for smaller living rooms. Combined with the BYHOLMA armchair, made with natural fibers, this design is very timeless and classic.

7. HEMNES bed

Apartamento Ikea, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist nursery/kids room
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

For the room of a child or a teenager, the HEMNES bed is just perfect. It has a modern design and features four functions: sofa, single bed, double bed and storage solution.

8. HJÄLMAREN shelf

Casa para estudantes, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The HJÄLMAREN shelf is meant for the bathroom but it just about fits into any space. 

Use it for towels in the bathroom or for other storage throughout the rest of the house. Let your imagination run wild!

9. TÄRNÖ outdoor furniture

Casa para estudantes, Staging Factory Staging Factory Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood Wood effect
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The TÄRNÖ outdoor furniture is perfect for the terrace, patio or balcony. Not only is it cheap but it's also very cute! There are no excuses for having a meal in the sunshine in summer.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 12 must-have IKEA furniture items.

The twin London terraces with a twist
Which Ikea furniture would you choose for your home?

