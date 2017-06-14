The IKEA items we all want (and most of us already have!)

It's inevitable that IKEA furniture finds its way into home design by our top designers and decorators. This is wonderful because IKEA is budget-friendly and can be incredibly versatile and of course, very beautiful.
If you are looking for ideas to decorate your home in a cheap, modern and beautiful way, then this is the article for you! We have put together a wide range of furniture and other items to inspire you.
Next time you go to an IKEA store, you'll want to buy the following!
In a living room, office or even a bedroom, an armchair always works well!
It doesn't only create a comfortable place to sit but aesthetically, it enriches the space.
You don't need an overstuffed chair to pack a punch either! Choose an HOLMSEL armchair and decorate it with a colorful cushion.
The KALLAX shelf is a furniture item that sells out fast in Ikea. It is practical, versatile and pretty!
You can choose the color and the size and use it to divide spaces or enhance a wall.
This baby room is very inspirational thanks to the charming IKEA furniture.
These designers have furnished this room with a HENSVIK crib and a HEMNES dresser, which also serves as a diaper changer. It's amazing!
It is not only the furniture that is important, but the planning and decor too! Remember that money doesn't always necessary buy style…
Are you looking for a mobile TV stand for your home? we have the perfect solution for you: the mobile BYÅS!
This mobile TV stand is used by many design professionals because of its simplicity and versatility. It also features plenty of storage space.
If you look at this bedroom, you may not be able to spot the Ikea furniture straight away. However, both the bed and the dresser are from the HEMNES range of IKEA furniture.
The textiles and wallpaper bring a personal and distinct touch to the room.
When we enter an IKEA store, we may feel a little lost among all of the supplies and products. This is why it's a good idea to see what others are using in their home.
Here we come across a KIVIK sofa in a grey color. It is a three-seater that is very comfortable. It also fits into all sorts of styles and designs and is perfect for smaller living rooms. Combined with the BYHOLMA armchair, made with natural fibers, this design is very timeless and classic.
For the room of a child or a teenager, the HEMNES bed is just perfect. It has a modern design and features four functions: sofa, single bed, double bed and storage solution.
The HJÄLMAREN shelf is meant for the bathroom but it just about fits into any space.
Use it for towels in the bathroom or for other storage throughout the rest of the house. Let your imagination run wild!
The TÄRNÖ outdoor furniture is perfect for the terrace, patio or balcony. Not only is it cheap but it's also very cute! There are no excuses for having a meal in the sunshine in summer.
