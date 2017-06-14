The twin London terraces with a twist

Here at homify, we are all about beauty and inspiration, which is exactly why we are so gaga whenever we discover a design or a project which perfectly includes both.
Today’s homify 360° discovery is an ideal example of a space (in this case, a pair of beautifully crafted London townhouses in North Dulwich) that is lovely to look at, but also provides ideas on what you can do for your own home’s look.
London-based experts Knox Bhavan Architects bring us these beauties…
Flaunting five bedrooms, these houses enjoy a timber framed construction, with a stone frontage facing onto the street. The front elevation is a contemporary reworking of the Edwardian street typology.
For further visual appeal, the front elevation has terracotta sandstone laid in ashlar courses; with white sandstone lintols, columns, and cills aligning with the stucco bands on the neighbouring houses either side.
Sure, you might be used to open-plan layouts that incorporate a lounge, dining room and kitchen into one area, but when was the last time you saw a space with such a unique ceiling design? That curvy touch definitely isn’t something you get to witness in every house.
Speaking of ceilings, the “oh wow” look continues here in this top-floor bedroom, where the curved design offsets most beautifully with the linear style dominating the rest of the room.
And how stylish are those minimalist-meets-Scandinavian designs and the light neutral colour palette?
At the back, we do a double take at the rear façade, or rather at the windows that protrude out of the house. Vertical timber panels clad the walls, ensuring some visual detail and a homely look for the house.
Let’s scope out a few more images to inspire us…