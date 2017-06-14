Your browser is out-of-date.

The twin London terraces with a twist

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects
Here at homify, we are all about beauty and inspiration, which is exactly why we are so gaga whenever we discover a design or a project which perfectly includes both.

Today’s homify 360° discovery is an ideal example of a space (in this case, a pair of beautifully crafted London townhouses in North Dulwich) that is lovely to look at, but also provides ideas on what you can do for your own home’s look.

London-based experts Knox Bhavan Architects bring us these beauties…

A charming look

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

Flaunting five bedrooms, these houses enjoy a timber framed construction, with a stone frontage facing onto the street. The front elevation is a contemporary reworking of the Edwardian street typology. 

For further visual appeal, the front elevation has terracotta sandstone laid in ashlar courses; with white sandstone lintols, columns, and cills aligning with the stucco bands on the neighbouring houses either side.

Eye-catching touches

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern dining room Concrete
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

Sure, you might be used to open-plan layouts that incorporate a lounge, dining room and kitchen into one area, but when was the last time you saw a space with such a unique ceiling design? That curvy touch definitely isn’t something you get to witness in every house.

A heavenly look

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern style bedroom Wood
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

Speaking of ceilings, the “oh wow” look continues here in this top-floor bedroom, where the curved design offsets most beautifully with the linear style dominating the rest of the room. 

And how stylish are those minimalist-meets-Scandinavian designs and the light neutral colour palette?

Windows that wow

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

At the back, we do a double take at the rear façade, or rather at the windows that protrude out of the house. Vertical timber panels clad the walls, ensuring some visual detail and a homely look for the house.

Let’s scope out a few more images to inspire us…

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern garden Wood
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern kitchen Concrete
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern living room Concrete
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones, Knox Bhavan Architects Knox Bhavan Architects Modern windows & doors Sandstone
Knox Bhavan Architects

London Brownstones

Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects
Knox Bhavan Architects

Wonderfully creative or too quirky – what are your thoughts on this design style?

