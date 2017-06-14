​This oak-framed Perthshire home was built from scratch

From Edinburgh-based experts Edinburgh Contractor Ltd comes our newest homify 360° discovery: an eye-catching oak-frame house built from the ground up!
Built from green oak and made to passivhaus specifications (a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building, reducing its ecological footprint), this design certainly inspires all.
Let’s see how this stunner came to be…
This is what the finished house looks like – quite the impressive structure! Just see how timber finishes add texture and charm to the façade, and then we don’t even mention that stunning double-storey window that certainly ushers in a decadent amount of natural lighting.
But let’s go back a few steps…
Any great structure had to start somewhere, and here we get to see how the wooden beams are fitted together that will, ultimately, become the frames of the finished house.
Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Jumping forward a few steps, we can see how the finished wooden structure stands – the house’s skeleton, if you will.
Even though a lot more work is required, this gives us a clear idea of the house’s size and layout.
This is also the step where plywood sheathing is applied to the exterior walls. The sheathing is then covered with a protective barrier known as a house wrap, which prevents liquid water from infiltrating the structure, while allowing water vapour to escape. This reduces the likelihood of mould and wood rot.
As soon as the shell is finished, siding and roofing can be installed. This is also the phase where the electrical and plumbing contractors start running pipes and wires through the interior walls, ceilings and floors.
The time has come to start making the house into a home suitable for living, such as drywall (if applicable) and interior textures. The primer coat of paint is also applied and contractors start installing exterior finishes such as brick and siding.
Look at those fabulous timber trusses that add so much character and appeal to the interiors.
Let’s not forget that gigantic double-storey window, without which this house certainly wouldn’t have looked as striking!
And ta-da! A house that is certain to become a dream home to many!
Let’s have a look at another building coming to life: Building a Family's Dream Home.