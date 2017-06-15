Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 gardens that look beautiful (but need little work!)

Leigh Leigh
Casa de Sá, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

If you want to make gardening your hobby of choice this year, this is the article for you! With summer approaching, a garden can really enhance the look and feel of the home. 

In fact, no matter how simple your home is, it can really breathe new life into the look and feel.

This is why today we have put together a selection of simple and small gardens that look beautiful but need little work. 

Let's take a look and get inspired…

1. Small oasis of tranquility

Casa Acreditar Porto, ALA.rquitectos ALA.rquitectos Modern houses Tiles Green
ALA.rquitectos

ALA.rquitectos
ALA.rquitectos
ALA.rquitectos

The first example takes us to a dream of pastel! The small, pastel-colored tiles surround the small garden area, making for a cozy nook.

A tree sits in the middle of this space—simple yet effective. 

If you wanted to make this area slightly more functional, you could add a table and chairs.

2. Stylish garden

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Extended living space—Manchester

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

If you like a stylish design, why not opt for this modern look and feel?

Here we can see how wood works in harmony with concrete and stones while the rich green plants make for a beautiful design. 

A fountain catches the eye while the wooden benches invite you to relax in the sunshine.

What's more is that this space doesn't need much gardening!

3. A sea of flowers in front of the door

IJLA - Chic Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
IJLA

IJLA—Chic Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

If you don't have much space, simply create a little garden patch near the front door. A flower bed or some robust plants can make your home feel that much more welcoming and pleasant.

4. Stones, cacti and palm trees

Un jardin contemporain, un balcon sur la mer, Vanessa Cottin Vanessa Cottin Modern garden
Vanessa Cottin

Vanessa Cottin
Vanessa Cottin
Vanessa Cottin

While this design is suitable in Mediterranean parts of the world, the key is the stones used to add texture and tone to the garden. Stones look beautiful and require no work!

5. Large, potted plants

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Opt for potted plants for a vibrant and refreshing design. This is a very simple solution that can work wonders.

6. Trees and grass

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

Sometimes all you need for a garden is a simple lawn and a few trees. This will look stunning when you look out the window!

Plus all you need is to keep it watered.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Boxes with a minimalist style

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who don't want to overwhelm their outdoor space with greenery, why not opt for this simple, smart and minimalist solution?

The wooden boxes allow plants and flowers to look beautiful in a very effective way.

8. A special accent

Casa de Sá, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern garden
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

How about a single but magnificent focal point in the garden?

9. Small but big

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

In modern houses, there is often less and less space but this doesn't mean that you can't have a charming and natural element that adds beauty to everyday life. 

Add a mini-garden to the balcony, injecting the home with nature.

10. Stay flexible

sihirli peyzaj, sihirlipeyzaj sihirlipeyzaj Asian style garden
sihirlipeyzaj

sihirlipeyzaj
sihirlipeyzaj
sihirlipeyzaj

As you can see, there are so many options for a charming garden that requires little work. In this final example, we can see how an attractive path has been created with cacti and nurturing plants and flowers. This is playful yet simple and beautiful.

Also look at this article: Landscaping: 7 ways to transform a small garden.

The elegant Surrey home with impeccable style
Did you find this article useful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks