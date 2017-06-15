The elegant Surrey home with impeccable style

The stylish, glossy and envy-worthy images of today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Oliver Pohlmann Photography in Surrey, without which we probably wouldn’t have stumbled upon this delightful project.
And just what, you may ask, does this particular project entail? The interiors of a beautiful family home that combines modern style with comfort, charm and functionality – exactly what we want for our living spaces.
Let’s take a look…
Can’t you just see yourself welcoming guests in this entryway? Or gliding through this space after a long day at work and immediately feeling your stress levels fall simply because of this stylish interior?
And just look how easy it is to style up a charming entryway: lighting, storage (that’s where that fabulous wooden credenza comes in), a handful of décor and adequate legroom to ensure the end result is far from cluttered – done and dusted!
It takes a certain eye to style up a kitchen using mostly light neutrals. You don’t want the finished space to seem too clinical, as it is, after all, a working zone that will see its fair share of spills and splatters.
That’s why we have fallen in love with this particular kitchen which, although it flaunts a decent dose of whites and creams, still manages to seem so practical.
And did we mention how crazy we are about shaker-style cabinets?
There are a handful of elements required to style up the perfect dining room – and what luck, for they all seem to be here!
But the one element that we really want to focus on here is that marvellous view, not only of the green landscape outside, but of the exquisite living room in the background, telling us that this dining room is not just about dining, but also about being sociable.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
Let’s take a closer look at the lounge area of this open-plan layout: a handful of patterns and textures for visual splendour; comfort brought about by the plush sofas and floor rug; a neutral colour palette that successfully dabbles in both light- and darker hues; and a clever layout that places the focus on conversation, visual balance and a focal point (which, in this case, is the fireplace) equally successfully.
Let’s scope out some more images…
Want to see more interior inspiration? You don’t need to ask us twice… here’s A fresh and bright Hackney home extension.