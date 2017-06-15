Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The elegant Surrey home with impeccable style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Classic style living room Brown
Loading admin actions …

The stylish, glossy and envy-worthy images of today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Oliver Pohlmann Photography in Surrey, without which we probably wouldn’t have stumbled upon this delightful project.

And just what, you may ask, does this particular project entail? The interiors of a beautiful family home that combines modern style with comfort, charm and functionality – exactly what we want for our living spaces.

Let’s take a look…

A charming entryway

Impressive Entrance Hall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White entrance,hall,hallway,gallery,landing,stairs
homify

Impressive Entrance Hall

homify
homify
homify

Can’t you just see yourself welcoming guests in this entryway? Or gliding through this space after a long day at work and immediately feeling your stress levels fall simply because of this stylish interior?  

And just look how easy it is to style up a charming entryway: lighting, storage (that’s where that fabulous wooden credenza comes in), a handful of décor and adequate legroom to ensure the end result is far from cluttered – done and dusted!

The cooking space

Modern Classic Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen White kitchen,farmhouse kitchen,modern,classic,dark wood,white units,aga
homify

Modern Classic Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

It takes a certain eye to style up a kitchen using mostly light neutrals. You don’t want the finished space to seem too clinical, as it is, after all, a working zone that will see its fair share of spills and splatters. 

That’s why we have fallen in love with this particular kitchen which, although it flaunts a decent dose of whites and creams, still manages to seem so practical.

And did we mention how crazy we are about shaker-style cabinets?

Decadent dining

Luxury Finished Family Room homify Classic style living room Brown living room,dining room,luxury,dining table,dark wood
homify

Luxury Finished Family Room

homify
homify
homify

There are a handful of elements required to style up the perfect dining room – and what luck, for they all seem to be here! 

But the one element that we really want to focus on here is that marvellous view, not only of the green landscape outside, but of the exquisite living room in the background, telling us that this dining room is not just about dining, but also about being sociable. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

The living room

Classic Modern Family Room homify Classic style living room Brown living room,family room,dining room,coffee table,luxury,sofa
homify

Classic Modern Family Room

homify
homify
homify

Let’s take a closer look at the lounge area of this open-plan layout: a handful of patterns and textures for visual splendour; comfort brought about by the plush sofas and floor rug; a neutral colour palette that successfully dabbles in both light- and darker hues; and a clever layout that places the focus on conversation, visual balance and a focal point (which, in this case, is the fireplace) equally successfully. 

Let’s scope out some more images…

Classic Modern Family Room homify Classic style living room Brown living room,coffee table,sofa,fireplace
homify

Classic Modern Family Room

homify
homify
homify

Modern Stylish Home Office homify Classic style study/office Brown home office,office,study,modern,parquet
homify

Modern Stylish Home Office

homify
homify
homify

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entrance,entrance hall,hallway,stairs,gallery,white,brown,wood,dark wood
homify

Beautiful Gallery Stairway Entrance

homify
homify
homify

Want to see more interior inspiration? You don’t need to ask us twice… here’s A fresh and bright Hackney home extension.

15 simple ways to boost your home's kerb appeal AND value
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think about this house’s interiors.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks