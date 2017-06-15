The elegant Surrey home with impeccable style

The stylish, glossy and envy-worthy images of today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Oliver Pohlmann Photography in Surrey, without which we probably wouldn’t have stumbled upon this delightful project.

And just what, you may ask, does this particular project entail? The interiors of a beautiful family home that combines modern style with comfort, charm and functionality – exactly what we want for our living spaces.

Let’s take a look…