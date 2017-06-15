A Scottish home in the woods gets a sleek new look

As we can see here at the back of the house, the rear extension offsets quite strongly from the existing structure in terms of style. With Corten steel and large glass sliding doors, the modern structure becomes a supreme focal point.

The brief was to design a new kitchen and living extension whilst reworking the existing internal layout and modernising the cottage throughout. The original street wall forms the rear elevation and a decision was made to improve light into this area and form a new entrance, as the cottage had little street frontage.

The proposal creates a new extension in the middle of the house to allow a division between the social living spaces and the private rooms in the house.