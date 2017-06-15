Your browser is out-of-date.

A Scottish home in the woods gets a sleek new look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Woodend Cottage, Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Iron/Steel
The cottage in today’s homify 360° discovery has had several extension and alterations throughout its life; and even though this latest project’s aim was to maximise the fabulous views over the city from where it stands at forest’s end, the brief also stipulated that the existing structure’s historical characteristics and quirks had to be maintained.

Edinburgh-based Woodside Parker Kirk Architects took control of this situation. Let’s see how they fared…

The rear extension

The rear extension to Woodend Cottage is clad in Corten steel and features large glass sliding doors Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Iron/Steel Corten steel,cladding,cottage,extension,flat roof,alu-clad windows,daylight,garden
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

The rear extension to Woodend Cottage is clad in Corten steel and features large glass sliding doors

As we can see here at the back of the house, the rear extension offsets quite strongly from the existing structure in terms of style. With Corten steel and large glass sliding doors, the modern structure becomes a supreme focal point.

The brief was to design a new kitchen and living extension whilst reworking the existing internal layout and modernising the cottage throughout. The original street wall forms the rear elevation and a decision was made to improve light into this area and form a new entrance, as the cottage had little street frontage.

The proposal creates a new extension in the middle of the house to allow a division between the social living spaces and the private rooms in the house.

The entryway

Our bespoke Plywood entrance staircase with rooflight over Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Plywood Wood effect Plywood,Staircase,Bespoke,Handmade,Entrance,Main door,Rooflight,Daylight,Stone wall,Indoor plants,Ballustrade,Custom-made
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Our bespoke Plywood entrance staircase with rooflight over

Immediately upon entering the cottage, we are taken down a bespoke plywood staircase that’s lit up quite brilliantly via a roof light directly above it. And even here, contrast is strong – notice the lush plants and the rustic texture of the stone walls.

The kitchen space

Kitchen Island Woodside Parker Kirk Architects KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Purple/Violet Kitchen,Kitchen island,Coffee,Recipe books,Rooflight,kitchen appliances,Grey Sofa,Tile,Plum,Kitchen units,Kitchen design
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Kitchen Island

The new kitchen and living area is accessed through a linking dining area which also has access to the existing lounge. The glazed windows in the background ensure stunning views of the surroundings.

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

The dining space

Dining room with exposed stone wall Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern dining room Stone,Dining table,Bespoke,Bespoke Staircase,Plywood,Red sofa,Bar,Beer fridge,Rooflight,Daylight,Pendant light,Reclaimed
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Dining room with exposed stone wall

An exposed stone wall becomes the main focal point in the open-plan dining room – its double-height ceiling, open-riser staircase, hot-red sofa and extraordinary ceiling light serve as other visual pieces to style up this space. 

Let’s take in some more of this cottage’s stunning new look.

View from staircase over the dining room Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern dining room Stone Rooflight,Bespoke,Staircase,Plywood,Reclaimed,Lighting,Dining room,Stone wall,Original features,wood flooring
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

View from staircase over the dining room

Sliding glass doors completely open the living/kitchen to the garden Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Glass Glass corner detail,inside out,Sliding doors,Connecting to the garden,Outdoor living,Steel post,Grey soga,Alu-Clad windows
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Sliding glass doors completely open the living/kitchen to the garden

Large sliding doors allow the corner to fold away creating a stronger connection between inside and out. Woodside Parker Kirk Architects Modern houses Iron/Steel Glass sliding doors,Corten steel cladding,extension,old meets new,Garden,Extension
Woodside Parker Kirk Architects

Large sliding doors allow the corner to fold away creating a stronger connection between inside and out.

For another delightful add-on project, see: A New York penthouse extension.

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this cottage?

