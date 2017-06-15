A Scottish home in the woods gets a sleek new look

The cottage in today’s homify 360° discovery has had several extension and alterations throughout its life; and even though this latest project’s aim was to maximise the fabulous views over the city from where it stands at forest’s end, the brief also stipulated that the existing structure’s historical characteristics and quirks had to be maintained.
Edinburgh-based Woodside Parker Kirk Architects took control of this situation. Let’s see how they fared…
As we can see here at the back of the house, the rear extension offsets quite strongly from the existing structure in terms of style. With Corten steel and large glass sliding doors, the modern structure becomes a supreme focal point.
The brief was to design a new kitchen and living extension whilst reworking the existing internal layout and modernising the cottage throughout. The original street wall forms the rear elevation and a decision was made to improve light into this area and form a new entrance, as the cottage had little street frontage.
The proposal creates a new extension in the middle of the house to allow a division between the social living spaces and the private rooms in the house.
Immediately upon entering the cottage, we are taken down a bespoke plywood staircase that’s lit up quite brilliantly via a roof light directly above it. And even here, contrast is strong – notice the lush plants and the rustic texture of the stone walls.
The new kitchen and living area is accessed through a linking dining area which also has access to the existing lounge. The glazed windows in the background ensure stunning views of the surroundings.
An exposed stone wall becomes the main focal point in the open-plan dining room – its double-height ceiling, open-riser staircase, hot-red sofa and extraordinary ceiling light serve as other visual pieces to style up this space.
Let’s take in some more of this cottage’s stunning new look.
