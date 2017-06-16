​The Surrey home with a first-class back garden

We feel it’s time to move outside a bit and catch up on some fresh air and sunshine – and while we’re there, how about we take in another homify 360° discovery? This one comes to us from Southampton-based pros Elks-Smith Landscape And Garden Design whose client was a keen gardener who loves to entertain and relax outside.
Bet you can’t guess what’s coming next…
Even at the front of the house, we can tell that a lot of time and devotion goes into this house’s gardening – just look at that picturesque setting styling up the front façade!
However, we are going to focus more on the breathtaking beauty at the back (and pick up a few tips on what makes this garden so special), so let’s get to it.
Want your garden to stop visitors in their tracks (the good way)? Include personal touches, such as this little timber sign. It can be something as pretty as signs noting which plants or flowers are planted, or something more unique like dedicating each flowerbed to a loved one.
What good is a stunning garden if you can’t sit down in style to enjoy it?
Regardless of how beautiful and colourful those flowers are, if your pathways are untidy, it will pull down the whole garden’s look. This example, fortunately, has nothing to be concerned about.
You don’t need to mix and match various flowers and plants together like this garden has done, but please include some sort of variation, even if it’s just that no two flowerbeds look the same.
Variety is, after all, the spice of life!
Any good gardener knows it’s not only about the greens. A few décor pieces here and there (a stunning potter, a duck pond, some beautiful lighting fixtures, a birdfeeder… ) can make all the difference!
Don’t think you can get away with putting in just any fence – it has to match up with your garden’s style. This one, for example, is a perfect wooden fence that even brings in some motif via its block design.
