Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Surrey home with a first-class back garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Surrey Garden, Elks-Smith Landscape and Garden Design Elks-Smith Landscape and Garden Design Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

We feel it’s time to move outside a bit and catch up on some fresh air and sunshine – and while we’re there, how about we take in another homify 360° discovery? This one comes to us from Southampton-based pros Elks-Smith Landscape And Garden Design whose client was a keen gardener who loves to entertain and relax outside.

Bet you can’t guess what’s coming next…

The front side

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even at the front of the house, we can tell that a lot of time and devotion goes into this house’s gardening – just look at that picturesque setting styling up the front façade!

However, we are going to focus more on the breathtaking beauty at the back (and pick up a few tips on what makes this garden so special), so let’s get to it.

Personalisation

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want your garden to stop visitors in their tracks (the good way)? Include personal touches, such as this little timber sign. It can be something as pretty as signs noting which plants or flowers are planted, or something more unique like dedicating each flowerbed to a loved one.

The socialising factor

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

What good is a stunning garden if you can’t sit down in style to enjoy it? 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Neat pathways

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Regardless of how beautiful and colourful those flowers are, if your pathways are untidy, it will pull down the whole garden’s look. This example, fortunately, has nothing to be concerned about.

Mixing and matching

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don’t need to mix and match various flowers and plants together like this garden has done, but please include some sort of variation, even if it’s just that no two flowerbeds look the same. 

Variety is, after all, the spice of life!

Additional décor

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Any good gardener knows it’s not only about the greens. A few décor pieces here and there (a stunning potter, a duck pond, some beautiful lighting fixtures, a birdfeeder… ) can make all the difference!

A fabulous fence

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t think you can get away with putting in just any fence – it has to match up with your garden’s style. This one, for example, is a perfect wooden fence that even brings in some motif via its block design.

Up next: 15 outdoor seating ideas to impress your neighbours.

10 steps to the perfect stress-free BBQ
Which of these tips will you be using for your garden back home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks