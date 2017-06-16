Your browser is out-of-date.

The cute gabled home with an impossibly chic interior

Johannes van Graan
homify Detached home
How often do we judge a book by its cover? For example, whenever we see a house that’s quite modest in size on the outside, we usually assume that it must be rather compact and cramped on the inside, right? Well, that all changes with this little gem!

Our newest homify 360° highlight takes us to Germany, where Fingerhaus Gmbh shares one of its prime creations with us – a cute, quaint and eye-catching little home that turns out to be more stylish and spacious than one could imagine!

The exterior façade

With an unassuming build, this house enjoys a classic-meets-modern style on the outside that refuses to stand out – and yet, that is precisely the reason why it is so prominent in its appearance. 

With a monochrome colour scheme, the house does become rather striking against the lush green backdrop, leading us to believe that this could be the perfect little build for a rural setting, where it will undoubtedly refuse to be a wallflower.

Sleek interior space

Were you expecting small and cosy, perhaps? Well, here on homify we love surprises, which is the reason why we’re so thrilled to see this super modern design on the inside, especially here in the dining room where all the right touches are flaunted: oversized floor tiles; glass doors; upholstered dining chairs and a most intriguing ceiling light dangling from above. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

A quiet little corner

The more we explore, the more we discover that this house has its own unique little character. Take this corner, for example: it can be the perfect little reading nook, as it seems to be most practical. On the other hand, it can also work as a décor space that’s meant to be admired, not used. 

Regardless, the choice in furnishings and décor are simply perfect, exuding an ambience of cosy comfort.

What do you think?

A sleek bathroom

The tables have turned yet again… a super sleek style greets us in the top-floor bathroom, where the design seems to be inspired by 21st century excellence – don’t you think that backlit mirror looks quite futuristic? 

Let’s poke around some more…

The ultimate British home with a modern twist.

This grey garden becomes a bold and bright patio
We’d love to know what you think of this little house!

