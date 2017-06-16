The cute gabled home with an impossibly chic interior

How often do we judge a book by its cover? For example, whenever we see a house that’s quite modest in size on the outside, we usually assume that it must be rather compact and cramped on the inside, right? Well, that all changes with this little gem!

Our newest homify 360° highlight takes us to Germany, where Fingerhaus Gmbh shares one of its prime creations with us – a cute, quaint and eye-catching little home that turns out to be more stylish and spacious than one could imagine!