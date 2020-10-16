13 fantastic flooring ideas for a stylish garden or patio

A gorgeous garden will always have striking focal points—and none make as big an impression as a perfect patio! But what outdoor flooring should you choose for it? The options seem to be endless, but we've narrowed the list of potentials down to our top 13 today in a bid to get you to make an informed decision!

Ask any flooring specialist and they'll tell you that getting the right mix of stability, practicality and aesthetics can be tricky. However, we have it on good authority that these garden flooring ideas can inspire you greatly…



