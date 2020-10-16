13 fantastic flooring ideas for a stylish garden or patio

A gorgeous garden will always have striking focal points—and none make as big an impression as a perfect patio! But what outdoor flooring should you choose for it? The options seem to be endless, but we've narrowed the list of potentials down to our top 13 today in a bid to get you to make an informed decision!
Ask any flooring specialist and they'll tell you that getting the right mix of stability, practicality and aesthetics can be tricky. However, we have it on good authority that these garden flooring ideas can inspire you greatly…
An absolute classic, patio decking never fails to look great and neat and is easy to maintain as well, if you have a pressure washer on hand!
If you're not quite sold on decking for your garden flooring, how about some natural wooden floorboards? A great way to link interior and exterior spaces, they are more than hardy enough, with some protective treatment!
Here's a fun idea: how about playing on the natural aspect of your garden and laying a pebble patio area? Simple and cost-effective, this is surely one of the more unique options when it comes to patio flooring.
Crazy paving is making something of a comeback at the moment and what a great thing that is! Easy to lay and a chance for you to get creative, crazy paving creates such a unique focal point in a garden!
Pebbles are lovely, but for a more zen approach to stone patios, how about white shingle? It'll make your garden look larger as well, so that's a double-win!
Why choose between a garden path or a lawn for your outdoor flooring when you can integrate the two? These garden floor tiles ensure a really fun and detailed look for these exteriors.
If you know that you want stone slabs as your patio base but you can't decide on a single colour, how about mixing a couple together? This checkerboard design looks so quirky and interesting!
In a traditional garden, you really can't go wrong with some rustic stone slabs as your patio base. So your chairs and table will struggle to be perfectly level… that's a small price to pay for such a heritage look!
Loose shingle and edge-perfect paving slabs are a match made in heaven as you get the benefit of easy to walk on surfaces as well as some natural texture. The contrast is just so lovely.
For the ultimate in easy to maintain patio flooring, polished concrete is a real winner. Contemporary, almost industrial and such a fantastic neutral to decorate, concrete flooring is superb, especially for outdoor spaces.
If you'd love your garden to tap into a more Mediterranean aesthetic, you can't afford to miss out on terracotta floor tiles. Beautiful, warm and so ruggedly natural, they add something really special to patios and garden flooring.
So fun! Just look at what an eye-catching and stylish installation this pebble mosaic is! We bet it feels wonderful underfoot and must have been so therapeutic to lay as well. Perfect for garden seating areas.
Never overlook the style power of tried-and-tested ceramic tiles for your patio flooring. But in terms of practicality, don’t forget to consider its pros and cons…
• Cost: Compared to hardwood, ceramic tiles is certainly a cheaper alternative for both indoor- and outdoor flooring.
• Maintenance: All tiles are known for being super easy to clean and maintain. Some regular sweeping and mopping (and taking care of spills and splatters sooner rather than later) is really all you need to keep in mind.
• Foot traffic: Sturdier materials (like concrete tiling) are definitely the preferred option when it comes to foot traffic. Have you ever seen what a lawn can look like with dozens and dozens of guests walking and stepping all over your fresh green grass?
• The elements: Exposure to harsh weather and climate, like the UK’s seemingly never-ending rain and chilly winters, can certainly do some damage to tile floors (particularly if they’re crafted out of ceramic and not porcelain).
• Safety hazard: Some tiles become extremely slippery when wet, which means they’re not the best option for gardens or patio flooring. But of course there’s always the potential of laying down a stunning outdoor rug or two to solve this little problem.
From horizontal outdoor surfaces to vertical ones, let’s be inspired by these 23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas.