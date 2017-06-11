The 10 things every modern bedroom should have

If you like having a prescriptive list of things to include in your home, so you know you are at the cutting edge of style and fashion, then you're in luck, as we have exactly that, right here! We're going to be focussing on what every modern bedroom needs, which is great, because if your boudoir just somehow doesn't feel complete right now, you will definitely find what you're missing listed here!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that your bedroom needs to be a perfect combination of your personality as well as relaxing motifs and we think we've discovered everything you need. Come and take a look and see which additions you need to splash out on, asap!
You owe it to your back to invest in a really good mattress guys. The days of being able to slum it on a futon are well and truly over, so look for something pocket-sprung and luxurious, with a nice long guarantee and really experiment to find the right firmness for you.
Beautiful bed linen is a right, not a privilege, as what can be nicer than slipping into some high thread count sheets at the end of a long and arduous day? Invest in two or three really high quality sets and simply rotate them, rather than buying endless cheap linen sets!
Flat, lacklustre pillows have no place in your dreamy bedroom, so it's time to chuck them out and get some really plump, sumptuous replacements! Goose down is a popular choice, but for all the vegans in the house, you will be able to find some amazing bamboo memory foam versions that are hypoallergenic as well.
Nothing ties a room together quite like a rug and that goes double in a bedroom! Offering just the right amount of warmth and softness underfoot, a cleverly-placed rug will lessen the blow of early mornings and cold floors, while also looking beautiful!
You might not think that you need a bedside table, but they are SO handy. A lamp for some ambient lighting, some reading material and even day-to-day accessories can all be stowed on them safely and neatly, so why would you try to go without?
In an otherwise neutral bedroom, nothing has quite as much impact as a really bold burst of vibrant colour, so how about being a little braver than usual and choosing a bright bed frame? With a really striking headboard, you'll guarantee all eyes are focussed on your furniture!
If your bedroom is lovely and relaxing, naturally, you will want to be in there as much as possible, which is why a charming little seat is a brilliant idea. You could either choose an understated sofa or perhaps a more luxurious chaise longue. Ooh la la!
Sometimes, cutting through a really serious interior design scheme is a fantastic idea, which is why we suggest adding some humorous touches. This could be a beloved childhood toy, some fun wall prints or even a massive decal. The choice is yours!
Speaking of artwork, you should always try to have something a little exciting up on your walls. It could be anything from a single enigmatic framed print, a treasured photograph or a fabulous custom mural; just make sure it speaks to you!
Finally, let's all take a moment to remember what the bedroom is for… SLEEPING (amongst other things!). With this in mind, why would you want or need any technology in there? Leave your phones and tablets on charge in the living room overnight and don't pop a TV in there either, so you can guarantee yourself a goo night's sleep, or whatever. Ahem.
