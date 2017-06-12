14 British home renovations to inspire your next project

Have you ever sat back and thought that your home could do with an extra special touch? Maybe you need a bit more space, or just fancy making your property that little bit more extravagant? If you have ever entertained any of these thoughts then we think you need to see the 14 incredible home renovation and extension projects that we've found for you!
From spectacular kitchen extensions through to attic conversions and spaces being reintroduced to period features, you're going to find a little bit of everything here and we think you'll have some cracking ideas to take to your architect. Come and have a look and see what inspires you!
This charming home in East London has been given a brand new extension, which has created a bespoke dining are and an extra first floor bedroom. Negating some of the exterior brickwork has paved the way for a dramatic corner window and offers a wonderful connection to the garden. Spectacular!
With a box glazed corner window, skylights and a clerestory roof in place, this dramatically different and contemporary extension has created an open plan sitting and dining are which blends seamlessly into a raised level kitchen. The contrast of the old house with the new extension is incredible.
Nestled in amongst a row of Victorian houses sat an unusual semi-detached 1957 home, on an awkward wedge-shaped plot, but it got a whole new lease of life with an angled two-storey extension! Maximising the internal space and allowing for a more cohesive layout, this amazing design gleaned massive amounts of extra space where previously, there was none. Wow!
This early 1900s house offered a pretty aesthetic on its own, but inside, the division of space was far from ideal. Not wanting to give up the valuable off-road parking spot, the owners asked their architect to design an innovative cantilevered timber box extension which replaced an oversized bathroom to accommodate a generous master suite and adjoining private bathroom. The finished product is as pretty as it is useful.
A striking 1930s semi-detached home, though very attractive and traditional, was given a modern twist with a new rear extension and a complementary loft conversion. Creating new open spaces and offering perfectly coordinated frameworks, these dual-extensions look utterly fantastic and have proved invaluable for the homeowners as well.
This residential home can be found in a greenbelt area and was absolutely perfect for a newly-retired couple who had finally seen their children leave the nest. taking on a barn conversion, the architects in charge of the project were asked to maintain the open feel of the barn, while also creating an open-plan living space and making the most of the views of the Yorkshire countryside. Hence, this gorgeous glazed wall!
If you could see what this home used to look like, you'd be STAGGERED! More to the point, the renovation was completed in just 6 short weeks, with a wealth of period features being added back into a house that had been devoid of them for such a long time. Walls were removed, key features were put back in and the result is a simply beautiful home!
What you're looking at is a newly renovated flat that was born out of a totally decrepit attic and it is nothing short of inspiring. Originally, this space had five rooms and a very damaged roof, but it has been transformed into a more than liveable apartment, with a further duplex home underneath. Amazing!
To say that this was an unusual bungalow to start with would be an understatement, as there was one bedroom on the ground floor and a further two in the attic, but everything needed to be adjusted to the needs of a wheelchair-bound resident. To account for a series of very specialist needs, everything needed to be widened and have improved access, which is why this terrific facade widening and extension has occurred. Doesn't it look great?
Not all extensions look right with a more heritage home, but in this case, there is nothing but aesthetic joy! An exceptionally modern addition has been designed to include a healthy mix of traditional materials, in a bid to really bring the old and new elements together with a natural cohesion and it has worked perfectly, to offer a lovely sun room. Just look at the stone walls!
If you have ever even vaguely considered a basement conversion, then this one will certainly convince you to start planning! A light well has been added to draw natural light into the bottom level of this traditional terrace house, which resulted in a bright and spacious extra floor, complete with a fabulous bespoke kitchen. Seriously… can you tell that this is a basement?
An already fabulous barn conversion in Yorkshire was given a little contemporary consideration, in the form of new glazed doors that simply flood the inside of the home with natural light and make access so much simpler. Old sliding doors were removed and replaced with totally bespoke glazing, in a bid to make so much more of the entrance hall and it has added just enough contemporary chic to the house as a whole. Small changes can make a big impact!
You don't need huge ceiling heights to be able to make your attic eminently more usable, as this delightful renovation project proves! A low loft space has been expertly converted into a fantastic children's playroom and having been decorated in all-white, it feels so large and bright! Can you imagine unlocking so much extra space in your home?
With a dire need for a bigger and better kitchen and dining space, there was no option here but to commission a structurally glazed rear extension! Allowing for a wonderfully open-plan interior and with a fully glazed roof in place, this is a striking, eye-catching and beautifully bright addition that we know you'd love to have on your home as well!
We need to show you more of one of these projects, so take a look at it here: A Genius Oxford Home Renovation.