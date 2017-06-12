10 outdated decor styles you need to banish for good

Before we get started with this article, we want to make it clear that we know these rules won't work for everyone or apply to every home, so please do take this with a pinch of salt! You know that we love keeping up with the latest and greatest trends, so we've scoured the web to discover which fashions interior designers think that we need to be taking it easy with, and we've popped the top 10 together into this handy list. Come and take a look and see if any of these tips apply to you and then, let's start looking ahead to the new trends that are coming up!
A little smattering of brass looks wonderful, but don't go too overboard! Instead of choosing brass handles for everything, brass legs and lampshades in every room, how about single statement light shades, just here and there? Or perhaps some antique kitchen cabinet handles, but nothing else? Just look at this light shade and you'll see it really stands out in a crowd, all on its own!
there has been a real trend for exposed light bulbs, but it's time to ditch the traditional varieties in favour of decorative, energy-efficient ones, complete with pretty cords. Why be dull when you can be a bright spark?
The days of totally white rooms are pretty much over, if interior design trends are to believed, as a healthy dose of contrast is key these days! As a prime example, this terrific white kitchen looks even more spectacular for having a jet black counter in place!
Blue has become a must-have colour for inside the home, but a few of us have gone a little overboard and used too much of it! The key with blue is to use it as a statement, not a blanket hue, so a feature wall, as seen here, or maybe some lush cushions are really all you need.
Sharp-edged, linear furniture does look great, but right now, lightly softer and more rounded pieces are taking centre stage. This coffee table is a wonderful example of what we mean, as the corners are gentle and there is a soft routed edge that looks so chic as well.
A few funky DIY touches and accessories are a lovely addition to your home, but you don't want it to end up looking like a flea market! Be sure to balance out handmade elements with some really upmarket finishes for a more balanced look. This bathroom is a perfect example, with gorgeous wall cladding and a few upcycled accessories!
Brushed metal looks fantastic for your appliances, but you don't want your kitchen to end up looking like a really cold or industrial installation, so always marry cooler materials with some warm ones as well. As you can see here, brushed metal and wood balance each other out wonderfully well.
Sleek finishes are lovely, but you always need a little texture, just to offer some warmth and cosy contrast. As a prime example, super smooth and sleek flooring is a joy, but add a fluffy rug and it will look even more spectacular and stunning.
Oversized furniture has been popular for a while, but we always want to do a little cry when we see gigantic sofas in small living rooms. It's best to leave the massive furniture pieces for larger spaces and focus on smaller, more compact versions for modest rooms.
Chevrons have been big news in terms of interior design, but you can have too much of a great pattern, so try not to flood every single room with them! Choose a few cushions, like these wonderful ones, or a rug, by all means, but don't get chevron everything and make that your house-wide theme!
