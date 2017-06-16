This grey garden becomes a bold and bright patio

A water feature in the garden can be a game changer, whether it's a small pond, fountain or swimming pool.
In fact, installing one of these can change the whole look and feel of the home. What's more, they're easy to include in an exterior design and don't require too much effort.
This is why today at homify, we have put together a before and after project where we will see how an old, neglected garden transforms into a beautiful oasis—in just a few square meters!
You won't believe this before and after by architects BODIN PFLANZLICHE RAUMGESTALTUNG GMBH.
This isolated, little garden is separated from the adjacent garden pots thanks to the large wooden walls. It is the perfect spot for becoming a green oasis in the middle of the city.
Do you see how much potential it holds?
This garden is characterized by comfortable furniture, natural fauna and flora and wooden materials. Do you see how the designers have made the most of angles, squares and rectangles? It is very impressive!
The whole look and feel is very elegant, modern and contemporary.
The minimalist design is based on clear, simple lines and features a stunning final look.
The rectangular terrace features sleek concrete slabs in the swimming pool, which creates a little pathway over the water.
The natural materials and tones makes for a beautiful look and feel. The hedge is the cherry on top, creating contrast and tone!
This outdoor area is totally equipped for relaxation. In addition to comfortable furniture for sitting, relaxing and lying down, there is also a barbecue area and an outdoor dining space.
The umbrella provides shade too!
Colours, shapes, materials—everything is based on the concept of minimalism. The aesthetics are not only timeless and elegant but but they create a clean and simple look and feel.
