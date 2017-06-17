This Scottish stone house is more than a bit magical

Expert firm Woodside Parker Kirk Architects from Edinburgh brings us today’s homify 360° discovery: a house that’s one of two plots to be developed on the site of existing steadings adjacent to a farmhouse.
Emphasis on ‘farmhouse’, which means in terms of location, this property definitely hit the jackpot!
Let’s see how this one turned out.
We’re not sure which strike us as the best: that fresh green landscape or the richly textured façade of the stone house.
Of course the green surroundings are not by chance—the focus of the house’s living spaces is to the north to maximise the views across the valley. The kitchen is located at the eastern end to enjoy morning sunlight, while the lounge is at the western end to catch the evening sun.
Sunlight is also brought in from the south with large glazing to a sheltered private courtyard garden.
Where possible, space has been allocated so the residents can catch a glimpse of that magnificent landscape – even here on the sun-kissed patio, which seems quite big enough for an exterior socialising/relaxing spot.
Where stone reigned supreme on the outside, the inside’s most striking material is definitely wood. Here in the entryway, we can revel in some caramel-toned timber that adorns not only the front door, but also the column and traditional staircase.
The guest bedroom definitely knows the value of natural lighting, for it has its own roof light that allows a decent dose of sunlight to filter indoors.
Let’s scope out some more images of this property.